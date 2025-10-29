Poilievre slams Carney for approving Ontario's anti-tariff ad that halted U.S. trade negotiations

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Pierre Poilievre slamming Mark Carney for approving Ontario's anti-tariff ad which resulted in U.S. trade negotiations being halted and tariffs on Canada being increased.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Poilievre took aim at Carney for supposedly approving the anti-tariff ad, which was based on a speech made by former president Ronald Reagan.

The Conservative leader then ripped Carney for allegedly blaming the ad for the fact that no trade deal between the U.S. and Canada has been reached.

"Mark Carney approved the ad, and then he claimed, after the ad started running, that the ad was the reason why no deal happened," he said.

"So it's time for Mark Carney to come clean. He once again claims that he was on the verge of getting a deal. Then he approved the ad, and then he blamed the ad for the fact that there is no deal," Poilievre continued.

"The reality is that premiers are stepping up to fill the void left behind by Mark Carney's broken promise. He said he would negotiate a win, he said he would have a deal by July 21. Still no deal, still no win, still no elbows, still no jobs," The Conservative leader added.

The anti-tariff ad featuring a speech by former president Ronald Reagan appeared to anger President Trump, leading him to increase tariffs on Canadian goods by 10 percent and halt all trade negotiations with Canada.