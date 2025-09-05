Poilievre slams Liberals for abusing immigration system to benefit corporate elites

On Thursday's live stream, Tamara Ugolini and Sheila Gunn Reid reacted to Pierre Poilievre condemning the Liberals for abusing Canada's immigration system to pad the pockets of corporate elites.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday in Mississauga, Ont., the Conservative leader called on Mark Carney to permanently end the Liberals' Temporary Foreign Worker Program.

Poilievre cited surging youth unemployment and stagnating wages as reasons to end the mass flow of temporary workers into Canada.

"The Liberals have to answer, why is it that they are shutting our own youth out of jobs and replacing them with low-wage, temporary foreign workers from poor countries who are ultimately being exploited," he said.

Poilievre slams Carney for continuing the flow of mass immigration into Canada through temporary foreign workers while youth unemployment soars. pic.twitter.com/bE0Z0agTF8 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 4, 2025

"The time has come for decisive action," Poilievre continued, "to stop the Liberals from using our immigration system to pad the pockets of corporate elites and other insiders.

Sheila criticized the owners of large businesses who are abusing the Temporary Foreign Worker Program for cheap labour as young Canadians struggle to find jobs.

"I bet they love having access to workers don't know about labour standards and whose salaries are subsidized by the government," she said.

"I bet they love not having to pay a Canadian a fair wage ... this stuff drives wages down, and the wages are subsidized. So Canadians are paying for this twice," Sheila continued.

Canada lost 66,000 jobs in August as the unemployment rate rose to 7.1%, a number not seen since the COVID-19 pandemic.