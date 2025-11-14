Poilievre uses former Conservative MP's own words against him after crossing floor to Liberals

On Thursday's live stream, Tamara Ugolini and Alexa Lavoie discussed Pierre Poilievre's response to being asked about possible growing tensions within the Conservative Party of Canada.

While speaking to reporters in Calgary on Wednesday, Poilievre was asked how he would respond to assertions that the Conservative caucus isn't united.

The journalist asking the question cited Nova Scotia MP Chris d'Entremont, who previously said Poilievre's leadership style was one of the key reasons he crossed the floor to the Carney Liberals.

The Conservative leader pointed out the hypocrisy of d'Entremont, as the former Conservative MP recently criticized the Liberals and Mark Carney in the House of Commons for rising food inflation.

"First of all, I would just quote Mr. d'Entremont, who said, and I quote, 'Since I was first elected here in 2019, the cost of living has skyrocketed,'" said Poilievre.

The Conservative leader continued quoting d'Entremont: "We warned that the Liberals' out of control spending and massive deficits were irresponsible, but of course, they did not listen."

"Now, after six months under the new prime minister, Mark Carney, who promised fiscal discipline, Canadians are still waiting," Poilievre continued, using d'Entremont's own words to criticize him.

d'Entremont also alleged that Conservative MPs Andrew Scheer and Chris Warkentin stormed into his office and called him a "snake" when they first heard he may join forces with the Liberals. He said this "sealed the deal" for him to leave the Conservatives, according to the CBC.

Scheer and Warkentin admitted that d'Entremont was called a snake at one point during the conversation, but denied barging into the MP's office and said they were speaking calmly.