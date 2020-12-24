Police bodycam footage shows Democratic Senate hopeful Raphael Warnock in domestic altercation with ex-wife

Credit: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Georgia Democratic Senate hopeful Raphael Warnock is in hot water after Fox News host Tucker Carlson aired footage obtained from a police bodycam of Warnock and his ex-wife involved in a domestic altercation in March.

Ouleye Ndoye, Warnock's ex-wife, is seen telling police that her husband, who is politically ambitious, is “a great actor” who is “phenomenal at putting on a really good show” following his denials to the police that he had abused her and purposely driven over her foot.

In the video, Warnock denies committing violence towards a teary-eyed Ndoye, and tells police that the dispute between them escalated amid a divorce.

“This man’s running for United States Senate, and all he cares about right now is his reputation,” Ndoye says to a police officer. “I’ve been trying to be very quiet about the way that he is for the sake of my kids and his reputation. I’ve tried to keep the way that he acts under wraps for a long time, and today he crossed the line. So that is what is going on here. And he’s a great actor. He is phenomenal at putting on a really good show.”

Fox News reported:

“He’s like, ‘Ouleye, close the door. I’m leaving,'” his wife tells the officer while crying. “And I was like, ‘just hear me out. If your mom died, and I had the kids. Wouldn’t you want me to let them go with you to the funeral? And he just starts backing the car up. He wasn’t going fast, I’m not bleeding. But I just can’t believe he’d run me over.” Asked whether she thought it was intentional, she says, “Obviously. I was standing here. The door was open and I’m leaning into the car. How can you drive the car when I'm leaning into it?”

The Democrat and Senate candidate, who is contesting Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s seat, was not charged with a crime. Police claimed to have found no damage to Ndoye’s foot.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported on the incident, then published without a video, of the incident in March when Warnock was first beginning his Senate campaign.