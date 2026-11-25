Election week in Berwick, and the most dangerous man at the Akoonah Park pre-polling centre turned out to be a bloke in an orange cap with a few homemade signs. They read "Put Labor Last, it's where Labor puts you". Next to them he'd set up a bin. "This is my match bin," he told me. "I'm using Labor logic to stop arson. Put your lighters and your matches in the bin and we'll stop arson the same way we stop machete gangs and terrorism." That was enough to bring out the Victorian Electoral Commission, and then the police.

By his account the VEC officials told him the Liberal Party had called the police on him, which is odd for a sign that attacks Labor. Then they told him he was inside the boundary, that his signs weren't authorised, and that he had to go. The Reform AU registered officer on the booth offered to authorise the signs himself. The VEC said he couldn't. He said he could, they rang head office, and head office agreed that a party with two candidates is entitled to four signs. Four signs it was. Newly authorised, he drove to Narre Warren and planted himself outside Belinda Wilson's booth to make a point, and the next day the VEC came out and tried to move him on again.

The One Nation candidate for Berwick, Michael Piastrino, was on the booth when the police arrived. "There was a gentleman holding a sign, and the police arrived, and they tried to move him on," he told me. "The Labor Party and the Liberal Party were quite concerned that he was here. One Nation, we don't have a problem with him being here. He's expressing his rights, and he's an absolute gentleman. And we said, look, let's leave him alone." The police agreed it was public land and left him to it. The sign man gave them a thumbs up, and gave Piastrino a plug for standing up for him. "I didn't want trouble. I was almost ready to leave. And then I saw all the support I had."

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The man is a metal worker, and his beef with Labor is the machete bins. By his sums the program cost $13 million for 40 bins, which he makes $325,000 a bin, or ten years of his income tax each. The government says the bins themselves cost about $2,400 and the whole amnesty came in at $6.55 million, and the fact-checkers have been through the Young Liberals' arithmetic. He doesn't care, and his point survives the maths. "You could have gone to Bunnings, bought a cheap gun safe for 500 bucks, cut a slot in it, and called it a machete bin." He calls it the dumbest idea to come out of Australia since Raygun, and the only thing dumber was spending money advertising it.

Piastrino, who brought a goat called Tony to the booth and says One Nation is now attracting "goat lovers, tree lovers, you name it", has a sharper target. The seat of Berwick belongs to Brad Battin, the former Liberal leader and the shadow police minister. A mother and daughter were abducted in Malvern East and found in Clyde North, and the men charged were released on bail. "If I was a shadow police minister, I'd be screaming up and down, holding judges accountable," Piastrino said. "He hasn't said a word about it." In the past week in his patch, he says, there's been a kidnapping, two accused kidnappers bailed, three stabbings on Saturday night and a home invasion at the wrong address. "When your home project is thinking about how you can turn your walk-in robe into a safe room, something's wrong."

Asked for a prediction, the sign man wants an orange wave and doesn't trust the Uniparty to hold Labor to account. He went so far as "anyone's better than Labor, even the Greens", then couldn't believe he'd said it. Piastrino is more careful: a lot of thumbs up at pre-poll, a wipeout for Labor, and a result between the Liberals and One Nation "closer than the polls predict". He puts the surge down to Pauline, not to his own good looks. Watch the full video and judge the mood in Berwick for yourself, goat included.

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