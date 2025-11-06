Police deploy 1,000 officers as Ezra Levant reports on controversial Aston Villa vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv match

The West Midlands Police have deployed a thousand officers to the streets, while radical campaigners have called on tens of thousands of protesters to march on the stadium, arguing that even the players themselves — because they are Israeli — should not be allowed to set foot in Birmingham.

Ezra Levant
  |   November 06, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Article by Rebel News Staff 

Ezra Levant is in Birmingham, England, where tension is building ahead of a football match between Aston Villa and Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv. Local activists in the Islamist community threatened to riot if Israeli fans were allowed to attend, and the football authorities caved — banning all supporters from Israel, leaving half the stadium empty.

What should have been a simple sporting event has become a flashpoint for political and ethnic conflict.

It’s a scene that shows how far this once-peaceful British city has changed, and how fear and appeasement have replaced fairness and freedom.

Ezra is there to witness it firsthand — to show what happens when police and politicians abandon British values and surrender to mob pressure.

He’ll be reporting live as the night unfolds. Follow his coverage and, if you can, chip in to help fund this kind of fearless, on-the-ground journalism that tells the truth others won’t.

