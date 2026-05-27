Police escort pro-Hamas marchers into Tim Hortons while Jewish protesters shut out

Rebel News reporter Scarlett Grace reports from the intersection of Bathurst and Sheppard, where the Jewish community in Toronto continues week after week to face harassment by a crowd that openly supports terrorism — a violation of Canada’s criminal code.

The pro-Hamas demonstrators have gathered in larger numbers this week, largely at the behest of activist Firas Al-Najim — an open supporter of the IRGC.

Over the weekend, Liberal MP Salma Zahid faced backlash after taking a photo with Firas Al-Najim, who was sporting a shirt featuring the faces of the supreme leaders of the Islamic Republic.

Zahid issued an apology after the photo went viral, claiming she had not noticed the shirt and saying she “would never have agreed to such a photo if [she] had.” Najim fired back that she had noticed the shirt, that they had discussed it and Israel’s actions, and that she had nodded in agreement with him, implying that her apology was disingenuous.

Najim asked people to come this week in honour of Daniela Bonamico, a local pro-Hamas activist who was detained and deported by Israel after trying to enter Gaza via a flotilla that departed from Italy.

Channel 12 in Israel reported that two of the organizers of the flotilla were identified as Hamas operatives, making everyone on board collaborators with a terrorist organization.

Several of the pro-Hamas crowd, along with a police escort, marched down the street to a local Tim Hortons. Pro-Israel and Jewish demonstrators were barred from the building as long as they were inside.

Present among the pro-Hamas demonstrators present to welcome Bonamico back was Vancouver-based activist Farhood Moayed, known for outrageous antisemitic postings on X under the name “Kritical Kanadian.”

All of these people should be subject to criminal charges for supporting designated terrorist organizations. Unfortunately, every week, the police action or inaction at Bathurst and Sheppard gets worse.