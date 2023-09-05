Police charged a minor with a hate crime for damaging an 'inanimate object'

Recently, a 15-year-old boy and his friends engaged in foolish behaviour, resulting in the theft and vandalism of an item. However, one of them now faces hate crime charges for damaging an 'inanimate object,' highlighting the growing politicization of law enforcement and the justice system in Canada.

Guest host David Menzies spoke to the father of one of the boys, and he wanted to keep his identity anonymous, so he went by the name of John.

John said:

My son was one of them and what they were doing is going around the neighborhood and ringing people's doorbells and running away, juvenile behavior, you know, not the greatest thing to do, but something I remember doing myself when I was young. All young, all you know, pushing each other to be tougher, smarter, braver, manlier, typical teenage adolescent behavior. Now, one of these boys, not my son grabbed a pride flag in addition to ringing the doorbell and ran with it. After that, John described that the flag got ruined.

"The owner of that home had a security camera and he captured the image of the boy who took the flag. The police were called and they started to interview all the boys whose images were captured. My son was one of the boys who the police interviewed."

"They said to him look, we know you didn't do it."

In a conversation with a police officer, the father expressed his disagreement with the fact that the young boy who took the flag had been charged with a hate crime, and he was utterly shocked by this information. While he did not support the theft of someone's property from their porch, considering it wrong, he did believe that their apprehension for this act was appropriate and that they should face some level of punishment for taking and burning someone's property.

"I myself have a background of coming from a country steeped in tyranny and in my home country I experienced real so-called hate crimes."

"I'm not a fan of any of that stuff, but boys being boys stealing a flag or even burning a flag isn't the same thing. These are just boys that want to tweak their noses at what they see to be authority," John concluded.

