Police refuse to act as pro-Hamas protesters chant for genocide outside Ontario synagogue

Last Monday evening, the Beth Avraham Yoseph of Toronto synagogue in Thornhill, Ont., hosted a real estate event focusing on properties that are for sale in Israel.

Predictably, the “Hamasholes” were not happy about that. They put out a so-called “Call to Mobilize.” Their goal was to shut down this event, and they advertised their latest attempted pogrom on social media noting, “Palestine Is Not for Sale.” Their statement, in part, noted the sale of land in Israel represents a “systemic oppressive colonial practice… to dispossess Palestinian owners, erase Palestinian autonomy, and forcibly displace Palestinians from their homeland.”

Fascinating. We were left to ponder: is Narnia also not for sale? Is the planet Vulcan not for sale? How about the Wonderful Land of Oz? Or are these demonstrators fixated on just one particular piece of fictional real estate known as “Palestine”?

Alas, attempts to receive comment from the mob proved to be a fool’s errand given that answers to questions were typically met with a deluge of profanity and flags thrust into our camera lenses.

HAPPENING NOW: Anti-Israel protesters gather outside of the BAYT Synagogue in Thornhill, Ontario



Police are attempting to keep the two groups separate.



Updates to follow at @RebelNewsOnline! pic.twitter.com/h3rs1DzdM4 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 10, 2024

As for law enforcement, it was yet another disgrace. York Regional Police turned a blind eye and a deaf ear to chants for genocide contrary to Section 319 of the Criminal Code of Canada.

They also ignored the fact that terrorizing a place of worship such as a synagogue is also illegal under Section 176, which “makes it an offence to wilfully disturb or interrupt an assemblage of persons met for religious worship, or to wilfully do anything that disturbs the order or solemnity of such a meeting.”

But the biggest knee-slapper of the night was the City of Vaughan’s brand-new legislation entitled, “Protecting Vulnerable Social Infrastructure Bylaw.”

This bylaw, which was ratified in June after a series of ugly and violent demonstrations outside Thornhill synagogues back in March, prohibits demonstrations and counter demonstrations “of a nature that intimidate, incite hatred, violence, intolerance or discrimination within 100 metres of the property line of any vulnerable infrastructure such as a place of worship, school, childcare centre, hospital or congregate care facility.”

NOW: "Go back to Europe!" On the streets across from a Synagogue just out of Toronto, anti-Israel protester yells out to the Jewish members.



More to come @RebelNews_CA pic.twitter.com/sYA8WfH79o — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) December 10, 2024

The bylaw carries a maximum penalty of $100,000 for offenders.

And regardless of how one might feel about so-called “bubble zones” around “vulnerable infrastructure”, the fact remains that this bylaw is now on the books and a press release issued prior to the protest by York Regional Police noted it would be indeed enforced.

Alas, put that threat under the category of “all bark, no bite.” We did not witness any of the pro-Hamas hooligans ticketed even though they were clearly closer than 100 metres to the synagogue and at one point attempted to storm the building via the back entrance (they were thwarted by the police and pro-Israel counter-demonstrators, but again, not a single would-be vandal was charged.)

And get this: we noticed a pair of bylaw enforcement officers several hundred metres away, ensconced in their idling pickup truck, doing, well… absolutely nothing. Your tax dollars hard at work yet again, folks…

Oh, and not to be nitpickers here when it comes to enforcing the rules, but maybe those bylaw officers should’ve ticketed… themselves? The City of Vaughan has an idling bylaw that prohibits idling for more than five minutes in a row on any public or private property or roadway in the city. Oh well, yet again: one rule for me, one rule for thee…

Anti-Israel protesters are now protesting in the suburb just beside the BAYT Synagogue. @RebelNews_CA pic.twitter.com/oyxOI9Jm5o — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) December 10, 2024

In the final analysis, Monday was proof positive that the words of Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca back in May are meaningless platitudes. Mayor Del Duca, the failed leader of the Ontario Liberal party, said in a statement the following:

“The right to peaceful protest is protected by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. But our freedoms as Canadians are not without limits. We have a fundamental obligation to each other, and a collective responsibility to build a cohesive society. “In recent weeks, we have witnessed large scale protests in the City of Vaughan that were extremely disturbing to many of our residents. These demonstrations occurred near synagogues, schools, a residence for adults with developmental disabilities and other vulnerable social infrastructure. “The images that emerged from these demonstrations were jarring, and not at all in keeping with what the overwhelming majority of Vaughan residents have become accustomed to, or what they are prepared to accept. “Yesterday, I brought forward a Member’s Resolution that was unanimously endorsed by Council that directed staff to prepare a bylaw that would prohibit demonstrations that intimidate, or incite hatred, violence or intolerance within 100 metres of our vulnerable social infrastructure. The penalty for violating this bylaw would be a fine of not more than $100,000 which is the maximum amount permissible.”

Thanks mayor for proving yet again that talk is cheap. And the most bargain basement discourse is that of meaningless virtue-signalling. Put another way, what is the point of having laws and bylaws if such legislation is only selectively enforced – or not enforced at all?

PETITION: Deport Hamas! 44,067 signatures Goal: 50,000 signatures It is against the law to provide support for Hamas, which has been designated by the government as an illegal terrorist entity. Please sign our petition demanding that the government deport non-citizens, including foreigners on student visas, who are abusing the privilege of being our guests by supporting Hamas hate rallies. Sign Now Optional email code

Will you sign? First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Street address Apt, suite, etc. City State Alabama Alaska American Samoa Arizona Arkansas Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Federated States of Micronesia Florida Georgia Guam Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Marshall Islands Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Palau Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virgin Island Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Zip code Apt, suite, etc. City Province Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City/Suburb State/territory Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City Postal code Street 2 City Postcode Apt, suite, etc. City Province Postal code Apartment, suite, etc. City Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City State/region Postal code