Police refuse to act as pro-Hamas protesters chant for genocide outside Ontario synagogue
Shameful! Yet another night of Jew hatred erupting in Vaughan; yet another night in which law enforcement chose not to enforce the law…
Last Monday evening, the Beth Avraham Yoseph of Toronto synagogue in Thornhill, Ont., hosted a real estate event focusing on properties that are for sale in Israel.
Predictably, the “Hamasholes” were not happy about that. They put out a so-called “Call to Mobilize.” Their goal was to shut down this event, and they advertised their latest attempted pogrom on social media noting, “Palestine Is Not for Sale.” Their statement, in part, noted the sale of land in Israel represents a “systemic oppressive colonial practice… to dispossess Palestinian owners, erase Palestinian autonomy, and forcibly displace Palestinians from their homeland.”
Fascinating. We were left to ponder: is Narnia also not for sale? Is the planet Vulcan not for sale? How about the Wonderful Land of Oz? Or are these demonstrators fixated on just one particular piece of fictional real estate known as “Palestine”?
Alas, attempts to receive comment from the mob proved to be a fool’s errand given that answers to questions were typically met with a deluge of profanity and flags thrust into our camera lenses.
Police are attempting to keep the two groups separate.
As for law enforcement, it was yet another disgrace. York Regional Police turned a blind eye and a deaf ear to chants for genocide contrary to Section 319 of the Criminal Code of Canada.
They also ignored the fact that terrorizing a place of worship such as a synagogue is also illegal under Section 176, which “makes it an offence to wilfully disturb or interrupt an assemblage of persons met for religious worship, or to wilfully do anything that disturbs the order or solemnity of such a meeting.”
But the biggest knee-slapper of the night was the City of Vaughan’s brand-new legislation entitled, “Protecting Vulnerable Social Infrastructure Bylaw.”
This bylaw, which was ratified in June after a series of ugly and violent demonstrations outside Thornhill synagogues back in March, prohibits demonstrations and counter demonstrations “of a nature that intimidate, incite hatred, violence, intolerance or discrimination within 100 metres of the property line of any vulnerable infrastructure such as a place of worship, school, childcare centre, hospital or congregate care facility.”
The bylaw carries a maximum penalty of $100,000 for offenders.
And regardless of how one might feel about so-called “bubble zones” around “vulnerable infrastructure”, the fact remains that this bylaw is now on the books and a press release issued prior to the protest by York Regional Police noted it would be indeed enforced.
Alas, put that threat under the category of “all bark, no bite.” We did not witness any of the pro-Hamas hooligans ticketed even though they were clearly closer than 100 metres to the synagogue and at one point attempted to storm the building via the back entrance (they were thwarted by the police and pro-Israel counter-demonstrators, but again, not a single would-be vandal was charged.)
And get this: we noticed a pair of bylaw enforcement officers several hundred metres away, ensconced in their idling pickup truck, doing, well… absolutely nothing. Your tax dollars hard at work yet again, folks…
Oh, and not to be nitpickers here when it comes to enforcing the rules, but maybe those bylaw officers should’ve ticketed… themselves? The City of Vaughan has an idling bylaw that prohibits idling for more than five minutes in a row on any public or private property or roadway in the city. Oh well, yet again: one rule for me, one rule for thee…
In the final analysis, Monday was proof positive that the words of Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca back in May are meaningless platitudes. Mayor Del Duca, the failed leader of the Ontario Liberal party, said in a statement the following:
“The right to peaceful protest is protected by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. But our freedoms as Canadians are not without limits. We have a fundamental obligation to each other, and a collective responsibility to build a cohesive society.
“In recent weeks, we have witnessed large scale protests in the City of Vaughan that were extremely disturbing to many of our residents. These demonstrations occurred near synagogues, schools, a residence for adults with developmental disabilities and other vulnerable social infrastructure.
“The images that emerged from these demonstrations were jarring, and not at all in keeping with what the overwhelming majority of Vaughan residents have become accustomed to, or what they are prepared to accept.
“Yesterday, I brought forward a Member’s Resolution that was unanimously endorsed by Council that directed staff to prepare a bylaw that would prohibit demonstrations that intimidate, or incite hatred, violence or intolerance within 100 metres of our vulnerable social infrastructure. The penalty for violating this bylaw would be a fine of not more than $100,000 which is the maximum amount permissible.”
Thanks mayor for proving yet again that talk is cheap. And the most bargain basement discourse is that of meaningless virtue-signalling. Put another way, what is the point of having laws and bylaws if such legislation is only selectively enforced – or not enforced at all?
