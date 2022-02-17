Police start moving in on truckers in Ottawa, warning them to leave or get towed

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

As of 9:18 AM on Wednesday, February 17, 2022, these are the events unfolding in Ottawa.

Policemen have started to move in and start warning truckers that they have to either leave the place or they will get towed or even arrested.

LIVE FROM OTTAWA

Police action NOW OTTAWA https://t.co/Mqmh9Vuiel — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 17, 2022

UPDATE: Livestream has ended. Events are unfolding as the day goes by — this page will be updated as reports continue to come in from our journalists on the ground.



LIVE IN OTTAWA: POLICE HANDING OUT MORE NOTICES TO PROTESTORS https://t.co/fV1YnBOqlp — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 17, 2022