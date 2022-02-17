Police start moving in on truckers in Ottawa, warning them to leave or get towed

Police are now warning truckers to leave the place and threatening to tow their trucks or even arrest them.

Police start moving in on truckers in Ottawa, warning them to leave or get towed
As of 9:18 AM on Wednesday, February 17, 2022, these are the events unfolding in Ottawa.

Policemen have started to move in and start warning truckers that they have to either leave the place or they will get towed or even arrested.

LIVE FROM OTTAWA

UPDATE: Livestream has ended. Events are unfolding as the day goes by — this page will be updated as reports continue to come in from our journalists on the ground.

Canada Ottawa News Analysis Convoy Reports
