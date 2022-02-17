Police start moving in on truckers in Ottawa, warning them to leave or get towed
Police are now warning truckers to leave the place and threatening to tow their trucks or even arrest them.
As of 9:18 AM on Wednesday, February 17, 2022, these are the events unfolding in Ottawa.
Policemen have started to move in and start warning truckers that they have to either leave the place or they will get towed or even arrested.
LIVE FROM OTTAWA
Police action NOW OTTAWA https://t.co/Mqmh9Vuiel— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 17, 2022
UPDATE: Livestream has ended. Events are unfolding as the day goes by — this page will be updated as reports continue to come in from our journalists on the ground.
LIVE IN OTTAWA: POLICE HANDING OUT MORE NOTICES TO PROTESTORS https://t.co/fV1YnBOqlp— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 17, 2022
Check my latest live to see what just happened with police and protestors here in Ottawa. More notices being handed out with threats of severe penalties under provincial and federal legislation. No arrests or tickets issued that I have seen as of yet. https://t.co/8hpC70IGBa pic.twitter.com/Kzp1TUG3Nj— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 17, 2022
