Poll: 67% of Americans say Disney is wrong to oppose Floridian ‘Don't Say Gay’ bill

Two-thirds of Americans say Disney is wrong to oppose Gov. Ron DeSantis’ anti-grooming legislation in Florida banning K-3 instruction on sex and transgenderism.

The national poll, which was commissioned by the Daily Wire, found that 67% of Americans and most Disney consumers say that the Star Wars and Marvel owner are wrong to fight against the bill, which Democrats and transgender activists have called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

As Rebel News reported last week, DeSantis put the media in its place for promoting woke “sexual identity and gender orientation” to kids aged five through seven.

According to the Daily Wire, the national poll of U.S. adults was conducted over the weekend by research firm Lucid with 1,000 persons. The sample was 37% Democrat, 32% Republican, and 31% of participants identifying as independent.

“Consistent with the official 2020 popular vote totals, the poll showed a +4 point advantage for President Joe Biden in the 2020 ballot among the respondents who said they voted in the election. Additionally, it asked the respondents to identify companies whose products they buy or use, and among them was Disney,” the publication reported.

The legislation found broad support across party, racial, and age lines:

Unlike other polls, The Daily Wire study presented the respondents actual text from the legislation. The researchers then informed the respondents that Disney opposes the bill and asked them whether the company’s stance is right or wrong: “Which of the following statements do you agree with the most, even if none of them is perfect?” the poll asked before offering the two following choices: Disney is wrong. This proposal would protect children from inappropriate topics that should be discussed by parents.

Disney is right. This proposal would be harmful to the LGBTQ community.

67% of participants said Disney was “wrong,” while 33% said the company is “right” to oppose the legislation. Among Disney consumers, the numbers were 61% to 39%.

40% of participants said that they were “less likely” to purchase Disney products due to its opposition to the bill.

The poll came about after Disney CEO Bob Chapek told shareholders last week that he called DeSantis to express his company’s “disappointment and concern” over the proposal. The company made its position known after online activists demanded that Disney, which maintains a massive presence in Florida through its theme parks, take a stance against the anti-grooming law.

“Disney is a corporation with a family-friendly brand. They should remember that the same families who take their kids to Disney parks and watch Disney shows also support age-appropriate education and parental rights,” said Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez.

“When Disney attempts to say Florida is not woke enough, while doing business with the repressive Chinese Communist Party, it’s hard to take them seriously,” Nuñez suggested.

Her remarks were echoed by Woke Inc. author Vivek Ramaswamy, who said that Disney’s CEO should have remained apolitical.

“What’s interesting about this situation is that Chapek initially tried to stake out a position that he didn’t want to get involved in politics but within days, he was essentially bullied into taking a political stance under the illusion that it would be popular with his ‘stakeholders,’” Ramaswamy said.