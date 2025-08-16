Poll finds that older Canadians want less immigration—yet still support a Liberal government
'A lot of people are totally in the dark [about] just how much this is not a feasible plan, the way that we're moving forward,' said Drea Humphrey on yesterday's Rebel Roundup livestream.
A recent poll found that older Canadians would prefer less immigration to Canada, reports Global News. Despite this, members of the “Boomer” generation demonstrated great support for the Liberals in the election. On yesterday’s Rebel Roundup livestream, Drea Humphrey and David Menzies asked: what gives?
“A lot of that I blame [on] just information. It's where people are getting their information from,” said Drea. “A lot of people are totally in the dark [about] just how much this is not a feasible plan, the way that we're moving forward.”
“I've met these people, people who have immigrated to Canada, legally, years or even decades ago, and they're against mass migration, even from people from their old homelands,” added David. “So let's not put this through the prism of, you know, this is some kind of a racist, you know, mandate.”
“I think that this boils down to the power of identity politics, and in this case, it's the war against Trumpism, the war against ‘MAGA,’” said Drea. “And so you have people who voted because they felt like somehow they're voting against Trump — who of course remains the president and keeps, you know, extending his power… People are still on that team, and I think they don't see the connection to Carney when it comes to issues that are right here in Canada, that are affecting us and everything.”
Livestream Clips
Catch the most impactful clips from our daily news livestream, Rebel Roundup, featuring breaking stories, bold opinions, and exclusive insights from our top reporters. Stay informed and never miss a moment—watch now!https://www.rebelnews.com/live