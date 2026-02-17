Poll: Majority of Canadians want Governor General’s $393K salary cut after latest raise

A new poll suggests Canadians are in no mood to pad the paycheque of a largely ceremonial office.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is urging Prime Minister Mark Carney to roll back a recent pay increase for Governor General Mary Simon, pointing to fresh Leger polling that shows a clear majority of Canadians believe the salary should be reduced.

According to the poll, 59 per cent of respondents said the governor general’s salary should be cut, while 22 per cent said it should be maintained at its current level. Just five per cent supported an increase, and 14 per cent were undecided. Among those who expressed a clear opinion, 68 per cent supported reducing the salary.

Simon is receiving a $15,800 raise this year, bringing the annual salary for the office to $393,800.

“The results of the poll are crystal clear: Canadians want the federal government to reduce the governor general’s salary,” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. He argued the position was already costly to taxpayers and described the latest raise as excessive at a time when many Canadians are struggling with rising costs of living.

Beyond the base salary, the governor general can expense up to $130,000 for clothing over a five-year term, receives a pension of roughly $150,000 annually and may bill taxpayers up to $200,000 per year after leaving office.

Terrazzano said Carney, who has warned Canadians to prepare for economic “sacrifices,” should ensure restraint starts at the top levels of government spending.