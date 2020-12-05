POLL: Manitoba's Christmas Grinch is Really Unpopular

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at a recent popularity poll which ranked Brian Pallister on the bottom of a list of Canadian premiers.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

Pallister just published to the world a list of his enemies — by which I mean, people his bureaucrats have accused of breaking the law. They haven’t had a trial yet. But no matter — the premier has declared them guilty. Except they’re not fines, so we don’t even use that word, guilty. But the premier has done so much more than convict them — he’s defamed them, smeared them, possibly killed their businesses. I wonder if that’s why he’s the most hated man in Manitoba.

