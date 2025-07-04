Poll shows majority of Canadians 'no longer feel welcome' in U.S. amid trade tensions

On Thursday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini reacted to a recent poll that shows Canadians are increasingly feeling 'unwelcome' in the U.S.

The poll, conducted by Leger on behalf of the Association for Canadian Studies, showed that over half of respondents "no longer feel welcome in the U.S.', with that sentiment being most pronounced among seniors and women.

Canadians are becoming increasingly distrustful of the American government as trade tensions with the Trump administration continue, according to the National Post. This distrust of the American government is noticeably higher than Canadians' distrust of American people themselves, the poll shows.

Sheila discussed why she thinks the results of the poll reflect anti-American messaging from the federal government and state-funded media like the CBC.

"I think these are the mask-wearers on the airplanes still, because they just believe everything that the government and the CBC — and I shouldn't make that distinction there — tells them," she said.

"Maybe Canadians feel unwelcome in the United States because they have bought into the lies about how we need to fight the Americans and because they've allowed themselves to fall into the anti-Americanism trap," Sheila added.

The poll results come after Prime Minister Carney was forced to rescind the Digital Services Tax targeting large American tech companies following President Trump's announcement that all trade discussions between Canada and the U.S. would be halted until the tax is removed.