Polls close, Ford wins: what's going on with voting? New Blue candidate Rob Stocki

Just moments after the polls closed in Ontario, projections already declared that Doug Ford had won another term as premier.

New Blue Party candidate Rob Stocki, who was also the victim of a wiretap from the provincial government for supporting the Freedom Convoy, joined David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini on our special election night livestream.

So how did the polls close and projections have Ford as the winner? Stocki shared his thoughts on that, and what he was hearing at doors while he campaigned in his Ottawa-area riding.