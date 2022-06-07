Polls close, Ford wins: what's going on with voting? New Blue candidate Rob Stocki
A victim of a wiretap for supporting the Freedom Convoy, New Blue candidate Rob Stocki tells David and Tamara why he feels a bit of a disconnect between Ontario's election and what he heard while campaigning.
Just moments after the polls closed in Ontario, projections already declared that Doug Ford had won another term as premier.
New Blue Party candidate Rob Stocki, who was also the victim of a wiretap from the provincial government for supporting the Freedom Convoy, joined David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini on our special election night livestream.
So how did the polls close and projections have Ford as the winner? Stocki shared his thoughts on that, and what he was hearing at doors while he campaigned in his Ottawa-area riding.
Never miss when Rebel News is live. Sign up and get notified so you can tune in to not just our daily livestreams, but all of our special live coverage as well.
Have You Been Wiretapped?
Fill out this form if you have been unlawfully subjected to wiretapping and have received a letter of proof from the Attorney General of Ontario.Tell Us Your Story
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.