Pope Francis denounces gender ideology and abortion rights, urges Europe to embrace family values

Pope Francis delivered a powerful message against gender ideology and abortion rights, calling them elements of a "nefarious path" culminating in "tragic defeat" rather than progress.

The Pope addressed civil and religious leaders on the first day of his trip to Hungary, with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and the country's first female president, Katalin Novák, among those present.

During his speech, Francis commended Hungary's commitment to preserving culture, tradition, and family values. He praised Novák, whose controversial pro-family policies as the former State Secretary for Family and Youth Affairs were credited with reversing the nation's demographic decline, the Daily Wire reported.

The Pope remarked, "How wonderful… to build a person- and people-centered Europe, where there are effective policies for birth and family. We have countries in Europe with the average age of 46-48 years, carefully pursued in this country, where different nations are a family in which the growth and uniqueness of each is cherished."

Pope Francis has frequently expressed concern over Europe's declining birth rates, and his speech included a strong condemnation of "ideological colonization" by gender theory and other leftist ideologies.

He emphasized the need for a Europe that isn't hostage to political parties or self-referential populism, but also doesn't dissolve into an abstract supranationalism disconnected from people's lives.

"This is the nefarious path of 'ideological colonization,' which eliminates differences, as in the case of so-called gender culture, or puts reductive concepts of freedom before the reality of life, for example, boasting as an achievement a senseless 'right to abortion,' which is always a tragic defeat," the Pope said.

In his address, Pope Francis also expressed gratitude to the Hungarian government for its humanitarian efforts around the world, including providing aid to persecuted Christians in Syria and Lebanon. Referencing Hungary's own history of suffering during war, he offered prayers for peace in Ukraine.

The Pope's three-day visit to Hungary includes meetings with additional leaders and young people. The journey will culminate in Holy Mass, celebrated in Budapest's Kossuth Lajos' Square on Sunday.