POST ARREST INTERVIEW: Former RCMP officer, Danny Bulford on state of freedom in Canada

Alexa Lavoie interviewed Danny Bulford, the former RCMP officer who worked closely with Justin Trudeau who was arrested for his participation in the organization of the Freedom Convoy. He explains what happened during his arrest as well as the charges that were laid against him.

Since he left his job due to government mandates, he joined the Freedom Convoy as an organizer. He expressed and divulged what he experienced and what he felt during the dismantling of the convoy on February 18 and 19.

He turned himself in to the police on January 18 because he saw that a warrant had been issued for his arrest. He was arrested and later released. He explains the process he went through during his police interaction.

As for the other two organizers, Tamara Lich was denied bail while Chris Barber was released. This was also discussed with Mr. Bulford as each organizer was treated differently.

Entretien privé avec Danny Bulford, ancien agent de la GRC qui travaillait en étroite collaboration avec Justin Trudeau. Il nous explique ce qui s’est passé lors de son arrestation et quelles ont été les charges qui ont été posées contre lui.

Puisque ce dernier a quitté son emploi dû aux mandats imposés par le gouvernement, ce dernier s'est joint au Convoi de la liberté en tant qu’organisateur. Il a exprimé et divulgué ce qu’il a vécu et ce qu’il a également ressenti lors du démantèlement du convoi le 18 et 19 février dernier.

Ce dernier s’est rendu lui-même à la police le 18 janvier dernier parce qu’il avait vu qu’un mandat d’arrestation avait été émis contre lui. Il a été arrêté puis relâché par la suite. Il nous explique le processus qu'il a traversé lors de son interaction policière.

Concernant les deux autres organisateurs, Tamara Lich pour sa part s'est vu refuser la liberté sous caution tandis que Chris Barber a été relâché. Un sujet qui a également été discuté avec Monsieur Bulford puisque chaque organisateur a subi un traitement différent.