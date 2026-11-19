A 35-year-old man has been charged with terrorism offences after the NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team executed search warrants across Sydney's south-west and north-west at dawn on Friday.

Investigators from the team, which comprises the Australian Federal Police, the NSW Police Force, the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation and the NSW Crime Commission, arrested the man at Ingleburn. He has been charged with knowingly collecting or making a document connected with terrorism, and with using a carriage service to possess violent extremist material.

He was refused bail and is due to appear at Campbelltown Local Court on Friday. In a joint statement, police said there was no ongoing threat to public safety and that a number of items had been seized. The searches remain under way.

Police will allege in court that the material related to religiously motivated violent extremism, including the Islamic State group. AFP Deputy Commissioner, National Security Investigations, Hilda Sirec said officers would also allege that the man had researched how to build a "vehicle-borne explosive device".

She said police believed he was acting alone, and that there was no information to suggest he had identified targets or obtained the capability to carry out an attack. Further charges have not been ruled out.

Deputy Commissioner Sirec noted that the first anniversary of the Bondi Beach terror attack is weeks away, and said there was no information to suggest the alleged offending was connected to that anniversary.

"At this stage, we do not believe the target was a place of worship or directed at any one individual or groups," she said. "However, we know the fear that this will cause."

She said the 35-year-old was known to authorities, but declined to discuss any previous contact with police.

A second man, aged 34, was arrested at a home in Campbelltown and is expected to be charged with hindering a police investigation. A third man, aged 33, was arrested at Wolli Creek, in Sydney's south, and taken to Kogarah Police Station, where he is expected to be charged with firearm offences.

"We don't have any information that the other two men have anything to do in relation to the terrorism-related charges that have been placed on the 35-year-old," Deputy Commissioner Sirec said.

Heavily armed officers, including members of the Raptor anti-gang squad, were seen at a Campbelltown property, along with an explosives-detection dog, forensics teams and officers from the Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit.

Deputy Commissioner Sirec said radicalisation was occurring "swifter and faster", and that joint counter-terrorism teams were encountering an "escalated amount of violent extremist material".

The investigation is continuing.