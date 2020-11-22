Powell's claim of MASSIVE voter fraud is extremely hard to prove | Joel Pollak with Ezra Levant

On Thursday, Trump campaign lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis and Lin Wood held a press conference to outline the issues that the president and his team have with the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

While Giuliani outlined some of the claims from a number of affidavits, headlines were made by the claims put forth by Sidney Powell. The veteran anti-government corruption lawyer made references to electronic voting machines manipulating results, and having ties to the Venezuelan government, among other nefarious actors like Cuba and China.

Ezra Levant was joined by Joel Pollak, Breitbart editor-at-large on this Friday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show to discuss the explosive accusations from the press conference.

Joel felt that the claims made by the former mayor of New York City, Giuliani, were easier to prove and more feasible, suggesting that Powell's claims were something so massive, it would be incredibly hard to prove.

[Powell's claims aren't] the kind of thing that are easily provable, even if it is presented to a court of law. You'd actually have to show evidence of a crime -- what she's alleging is a crime. So that would obviously take significant proof and development of evidence and I don't know that that's going to be something they can even do, even if it did happen -- let's assume for argument sake that it did. I don't know that they're going to be able to do that in the time they have left before states certify their votes.

For the full interview with Joel, and the full episode of The Ezra Levant Show, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to RebelNews+.