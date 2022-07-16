Power of one man: Sen. Joe Manchin pulls out of climate & tax talks, hampers Biden’s domestic agenda

With the United States Senate currently split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, a single dissenting senator from either side can make all the difference when it comes to passing legislation.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we were joined by Marc Morano (@ClimateDepot on Twitter) to discuss Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, single-handedly throwing a wrench in Joe Biden's legislative agenda by pulling the plug on negotiations regarding new climate and tax legislation.

Commenting on Joe Manchin's refusal to give in, Marc told Ezra:

The Biden administration was throwing everything at Manchin. They were offering all sorts of legislative things, all sorts of fossil fuel subsidies, favours, anything they could do. But he just didn't have it. He knew whatever he agreed to was not going to be in the interests of... West Virginia. And so he pulled the plug on this. Now, what's funny about this is the New York Times quotes a professor from the university of California Santa Barbara, who said, she literally sobbed when she heard the news and she declared Senator Manchin is condemning the children of America because of the climate catastrophe... here's how crazy having one Democrat off the reservation makes climate activists... they know one dissenter brings down their house of cards.

