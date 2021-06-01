POWERFUL: Pastor Art returns to Street Church to celebrate public baptism in Calgary
This past Sunday, I attended Street Church in Calgary, after Pastors Peter Reicher and Derek Reimer — who have been filling in for Pastor Artur Pawlowski — were served papers under a May 6 court order that could lead to jail time for individuals organizing and attending illegal social gatherings in Alberta.
This week, a surprise guest showed up: Pastor Artur Pawlowski.
Pastor Artur preached briefly and said his hellos, but had actually come to baptize his daughter in the Bow River.
It was a beautiful sight to see, as well as a very positive update in this nightmare of a spring for Artur’s family. The police left the baptism alone, other than hanging out down the street, and rightly so, as there are a few people who have been known to become violent towards Arthur.
This has been an epic journey for Artur and his family, but I think I can say on behalf of myself, fellow Rebel reporter Adam Soos and the entire Rebel News team that we were very happy to see this situation calming down.
We will keep covering Pastor Artur until this saga comes to a close. You can help us support Pastor Artur's legal battle at SaveArtur.com.
- By Adam Soos
