POWERFUL: Pastor Art returns to Street Church to celebrate public baptism in Calgary

  • June 01, 2021

Remove Ads

This past Sunday, I attended Street Church in Calgary, after Pastors Peter Reicher and Derek Reimer — who have been filling in for Pastor Artur Pawlowski — were served papers under a May 6 court order that could lead to jail time for individuals organizing and attending illegal social gatherings in Alberta.

This week, a surprise guest showed up: Pastor Artur Pawlowski.

Pastor Artur preached briefly and said his hellos, but had actually come to baptize his daughter in the Bow River.

It was a beautiful sight to see, as well as a very positive update in this nightmare of a spring for Artur’s family. The police left the baptism alone, other than hanging out down the street, and rightly so, as there are a few people who have been known to become violent towards Arthur.

This has been an epic journey for Artur and his family, but I think I can say on behalf of myself, fellow Rebel reporter Adam Soos and the entire Rebel News team that we were very happy to see this situation calming down.

We will keep covering Pastor Artur until this saga comes to a close. You can help us support Pastor Artur's legal battle at SaveArtur.com.

Alberta Christianity Pastor Artur Pawlowski
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Save Artur Donation
  • By Adam Soos

DONATION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski

15400 Donors
Goal: 20000 Donors

Donate
Save Artur petition
  • By Adam Soos

PETITION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski

33,475 signatures
Goal: 50,000 Signatures

Add signature

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.