Powerlifter gets longer suspension for ‘misgendering’ than the offended man got for ACTUAL threats

A little bit of good news when it comes to the transanity file. Powerlifter Anne Anders has been suspended for six months by the Canadian Powerlifting Union for threatening people online.

By the way, don’t let the name throw you: “Anne” is no woman. Rather, Anne is a biological male who doesn’t even make the slightest effort to appear female. But since he pretends to be female that allows this grifter to compete against REAL female powerlifters.

Yes, this is where we are at when it comes to female sports in Canada. Radical transgenderism rules. It’s an absolute disgrace – and completely unfair to women (again, as in real women.)

Oh, and knock us down with a feather: Anne routinely wins when he competes in powerlifting, setting records in the process. Now, golly, why would that be? Oh, we momentarily forgot that she is actually a he – and he has no business competing against real women in the first place for obvious reasons – such as the inherent biological advantages a male has over a female. (Which is why with certain exceptions – i.e., auto racing, equestrian – the sexes compete in separate divisions.)

But Anne doesn’t tolerate those who call him out as a cheater. And his method of debate is all about uttering threats and engaging in harassment campaigns against several women and sports officials.

But finally, even the woke-joke goofs running the Canadian Powerlifting Union have had enough. Via a third-party body, the CPU recently issued Anne a suspension. Too bad it’s not a lifetime one…

Indeed, Anne Anders was given a six-month suspension for behaviour that might just meet the benchmark for criminal harassment. Yet, London, Ont.-based powerlifter April Hutchinson – who has long been a target of Anne’s vitriol – was given a two-year (!) suspension (later reduced to one year) simply for calling out this man as being… a man!

Does this make any sense?

Check out our interview with April Hutchinson and you be the judge: have the woke-joke folk running the CPU completely lost their way when it comes to fairness and sportsmanship?