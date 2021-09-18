PPC leader Maxime Bernier stages big rally outside CBC headquarters in Toronto

By Ezra Levant Real Reporters Help fund our 2021 Canadian election coverage and view our election plans below! 1331 Donors

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier recently dropped by Front Street in Toronto, right outside the taxpayer-funded broadcasting Taj Mahal known as CBC headquarters (directly across the street from that other taxpayer-funded boondoggle, SkyDome).

Bernier spoke on a wide-range of topics, including: the ongoing attack on free speech by both big tech and big government; immigration numbers (which Bernier would like to see reduced); the carbon tax and vaccine passports (Bernier is vehemently against both); and of course, his pledge to defund the CBC and eliminate hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of taxpayer-funded welfare to other mainstream media outlets (Bernier has previously noted unapologetically that if the business plans of media companies don’t work without the subsidies, then “they’ll go bankrupt.”)

Bernier predicted the PPC has a good chance to win a few seats come Monday, including his own seat in Beauce, Que., which he narrowly lost to Conservative Richard Lehoux in 2019.

Oddly, no CBC reporter could be bothered to extract his or her hindquarters from a La-Z-Boy and actually walk over to cover the rally. PPC planks don’t fit with the CBC narrative – even though politics aside, the surge in the polls by the PPC is certainly one of the notable sidebar stories of the 2021 election campaign, with some polls putting the PPC at more than 11% support (better than the Green Party and the Bloc Quebecois.)

Then again, perhaps it was a blessing in disguise that the CBCers were too busy drinking their lattes and eating croissants rather than operating cameras. A recent CBC story condemned Bernier for allegedly using the rhetoric of the “far right”. Bernier’s sin? His statement: “When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty.” Looks like the CBC is OK with tyranny – as long as they continue to receive billions from the taxpayer teat to continue broadcasting Liberal propaganda.

Not to be outdone, the day after the rally, host Alan Carter on the uber-woke Global radio station AM640 Toronto featured a segment on the surge in popularity of the PPC. That’s a good story, to be sure. But check out the guest who weighed in with analysis: Dr. Barabra Perry, the Director of the Centre on Hate, Bias and Extremism! What?! Hey, Carter, the party’s name is PPC, not KKK. Disgraceful.

In the final analysis, we will find out come Monday if Bernier’s predication of the PPC winning a handful of seats will come to fruition.

If it does, expect the mainstream media to endure a meltdown of Chernobyl proportions…