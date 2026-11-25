South Bow's proposed Prairie Connector pipeline, which would reuse Canadian Keystone XL infrastructure, has binding 20-year commitments from nine customers to ship 465,000 barrels a day of Alberta crude toward U.S. markets. The company reported the figures in its November 4 financial filing.

The pipeline would run from Hardisty, Alberta, to the Canada–U.S. border, where it would connect with Bridger's facilities. South Bow's project description says about 380 kilometres would be new pipeline and roughly 150 kilometres is already installed, with two pump stations.

The Canada Energy Regulator's 2026 system review describes a route through an expanded Bridger pipeline to Guernsey, Wyoming. A proposed second pipeline, Liberty Bridge, would carry the oil on to Cushing, Oklahoma, and from there it could reach Gulf Coast markets through the existing Keystone system and other facilities.

These are proposals with commercial backing, rather than completed new export capacity. South Bow's filing targets a final investment decision in mid-2027 and plans about US$65 million of development spending in 2027 across Prairie Connector and Liberty Bridge before that decision.

The regulator's review says South Bow intends to use existing Canadian Keystone XL infrastructure and permits but must still seek the necessary regulatory approvals. Reusing parts of the cancelled project does not mean the original cross-border Keystone XL plan has been revived unchanged.

President Donald Trump said November 1 that a possible trade deal would include a Keystone pipeline paid for by Canada, as Rebel News reported November 2, but no terms or financing have been announced.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Ontario Premier Doug Ford are separately pushing Northern Shield, a proposed pipeline that would carry Alberta oil to Ontario without crossing the United States, as Rebel News reported November 24. Edmonton Sun columnist Lorne Gunter told Ezra Levant in July that many oil-company executives may not see an economic case for it.

South Bow said May 29 that its open season, where shippers sign up for space on a planned pipeline, had succeeded. The company listed remaining permits, assurances that the permits will last, financing, and talks with communities, landowners and Indigenous groups among the steps still needed before an investment decision.