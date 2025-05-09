Prayer vigil held for Pastor Derek Reimer after arrest for attending church service outside Calgary court
Reimer's lawyer, Andrew MacKenzie, joins Rebel News for an update on the situation after the pastor was arrested over his attendance at a church service outside of the Calgary courthouse.
Pastor Derek Reimer was expected to spend the night in a Calgary remand facility before making a court appearance on Friday morning,tied to other ongoing legal proceedings, after finding himself behind bars once again.
This time, Reimer attended a peaceful church service outside of the Calgary Courts Centre last Friday.
The pastor, who was attending a scheduled court appearance, was reportedly arrested by police over a failure to travel directly into the courthouse and then home upon after his attendance.
Instead, he stopped to take part in a brief church service being held on the steps of the courthouse, which was organized by his supporters.
Police had knowledge of this incident for nearly a week before arresting Reimer the day before an appeal, raising questions over the timing of the arrest.
In response, Pastor Reimer's supporters planned a prayer vigil outside the remand centre to send a message to police, prosecution and Reimer's probation officer that they stand with the pastor.
Reimer's lawyer, Andrew MacKenzie, provides an update on the situation in an interview with Rebel News.
The pastor will appear in court on Friday to appeal a criminal harassment conviction stemming from a brief, 90-second conversation with a Saddletown library manager.
Angelica Toy
Social Media Coordinator
Angelica was taught from a young age to question the mainstream narrative and seek the truth. Guided by her faith and commitment to freedom, she regularly hits the streets of Calgary, Alberta, where she lives and attends university.