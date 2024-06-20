Premier denounces nuclear energy as Victorians are warned of Winter gas shortages
Jacinta Allan digs in on her anti-nuclear stance as Victorians again face the threat of gas supply shortfalls.
Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan has unequivocally rejected the idea of a nuclear power plant in the state, despite warnings of looming winter gas shortages.
In a letter to federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, Allan claimed, "Nuclear energy, it's toxic, it's risky," highlighting her commitment to renewable energy sources over nuclear.
We will never allow a toxic nuclear power plant in this state. pic.twitter.com/e3SZx0F0SR— Jacinta Allan (@JacintaAllanMP) June 19, 2024
Allan's steadfast opposition comes at a time when the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has issued a critical alert about potential gas supply shortfalls in Victoria.
"Recent gas supply and demand trends for the southern jurisdictions indicate there is the potential for gas supply shortfalls due to the depletion of southern storage inventories," the AEMO warning noted. This situation could leave Victorians struggling to keep warm during the coldest months of the year.
Energy Minister Lily D’Ambrosio sought to reassure the public, stating:
"The market operator has not given me any cause for concern that there will be insufficient supplies for this winter but we monitor it."
However, critics argue that the government’s handling of energy policy has been inadequate.
Opposition energy spokesman David Davis criticised the government's approach.
"Labor over ten years in power has botched energy policy — not one new exploration permit has been issued for onshore conventional gas across their decade in power." He said, "Gas will have a critical role in managing the intermittent nature of renewable energy supply."
Despite the urgent need for reliable energy sources, Allan remains adamant against nuclear power, advocating instead for more renewable energy projects.
"Wind and solar is currently generating almost 40 per cent of our state's electricity," she claimed, selling her vision for a "green" energy future.
- By Avi Yemini
