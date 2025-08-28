Premier Ford is supposedly outraged about the Lindsay home invasion — so why won’t he do anything about it?

The miscarriage of justice that is the Lindsay, Ont., home invasion continues to receive international attention – for all the wrong reasons.

That’s because the victim of the assault, Jeremy McDonald, was criminally charged by police as well as career criminal, Mike Breen.

Breen broke into McDonald’s apartment at 3:20 a.m. armed with a crossbow. A scuffle ensued, and Breen got the worst of it. He was air-lifted to Toronto’s Sunnybrook Hospital with life threatening conditions.

In the aftermath, the Kawartha Lakes Police Service laid the following charges against Breen:

- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

- Break, Enter and Theft.

- Mischief Under $5,000.

- Fail to Comply Probation.

But the cops also laid charges against McDonald! Namely, Aggravated Assault and Assault with a Weapon.

What was McDonald supposed to do? Be a passive victim?

The Lindsay home invasion: here are the facts the police and the mainstream media won't tell you



Enough with the injustice; enough with the system mollycoddling violent criminals while throwing the book at law-abiding victims.



FULL REPORT by @TheMenzoid:

Many political heavyweights weighed in on this outrageous case ranging from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.

And last week, Ontario Premier Doug Ford also offered his thoughts at a press conference, stating: “Something is broken.”

We presume the “something” Ford references is the justice system. And if that’s the case, we agree: it is broken.

However, Ford can fix the system. He is the premier with a super majority government, after all, He can introduce stronger castle domain laws. Yet he’s made no indication that he will do so,

Ford also stated: “Someone breaks into my house you’re going to fight for your life… you’re going to use any force you possibly can.”

We’re calling B.S. on that whopper. Doug Ford is not going to fight for his life because he doesn’t need to. Which is to say, Ford has armed cops with the Toronto Police Service in his home’s driveway around the clock, paid for by the ever-beleaguered taxpayer.

.@FordNation dodges accountability after man defends home from intruder@EzraLevant takes aim at Premier Ford's government after a man was charged for defending his home from an intruder and calls on Canada to adopt stronger self-defence laws.

A man in Lindsay, Ont. is facing…



A man in Lindsay, Ont. is facing… pic.twitter.com/hTyYoL5aXs — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 23, 2025

Sure, a private citizen with money to burn could seek out armed police protection, too. But keep in mind the police have to approve the permit. And that is not a given.

Option B is to hire private security guards. But get this: in Canada, for the most part, security guards cannot be weaponized. Forget guns, they can’t even arm themselves with pepper spray! This absurdity reminds us of that classic line in Aliens when the Colonial Marines are in the alien hive and are ordered to holster their firearms due to the risk of triggering a massive explosion. That leads one grunt to remark: “What’re we supposed to use? Harsh language?”

And get this: Rebel News recently went to Premier Ford’s west end Toronto home to capture on camera his police security detail.

Well, it looks like it has been beefed up! There are now two police SUVs at Casa Ford.

And our timing was impeccable: there was an entourage of black Chevy Suburban SUVs ready to roll, suggesting that Ford was about to leave his home for an event. But get this: the Premier wouldn’t come out of his house! We waited for about two hours, and Ford remained cowered inside presumably because he didn’t even want to hear our queries!

Oh, and we had questions all right. Such as: Why don’t you tell your prosecutors to stop revictimizing victims? And why don’t you tell your prosecutors to stop reducing the severity of the charges laid against actual criminals when arrested by police? And when can we expect the castle laws to be strengthened? And isn’t it hypocritical that you receive armed 24/7 police protection but the rest of us are on our own?

But alas, Ford deems Rebel News to be media non grata… which is very odd given that Ford used to appear at Rebel Live events as a guest speaker! Hey, Doug, what happened?

And so it is that Ford can pretend he’s outraged about what happened to Jeremy McDonald in Lindsay. But in the final analysis, the tears Ford sheds are of the crocodilian variety. Because when it comes to who gets armed security and who does not, clearly it is a matter of “one law for me, one law for thee.”