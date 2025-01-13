Premier Ford offers U.S. carrot and stick amid Trump tariff threats and lame prime minister

With Trudeau planning his departure from office, premiers have been left to fend for themselves.

Sydney Fizzard
  |   January 13, 2025   |   News Analysis

In roughly one week, Donald Trump will take back the presidency in the U.S., and this comes with the looming threat of a 25% tariff on all Canadian goods. This could have easily been avoided if Prime Minister Trudeau had cracked down on illegal immigration and drug trafficking across our southern border.

Not only has prolonged neglect of illegal immigration and drug trafficking caused great problems for Canadians in and of themselves, but now they pose an even greater burden via the new president's tactical threats.

With the prime minister planning his departure, provincial leaders have been left to fend for themselves against Trumps tariffs. "The political instability in Ottawa is no excuse," says Premier Ford, beckoning the federal government to take action to support Canadians.

Ontario’s premier held a press conference today to outline his thoughts on the matter. "Working together, we can usher in a new American-Canadian century, a time of unprecedented growth, job creation, security, and prosperity," he said. Ford suggested Canada and the U.S. would do well to form a unified front while they plan a massive geopolitical shift by way of decoupling from China and its proxies.

Bringing it back home however, our federal government seems to not have a plan for handling threats of tariffs. "We need to find out what the feds are doing,” Ford said, expressing utter dismay at the fact that Trudeau and his Liberal Party MPs are relying on cheap talk with little action in order to protect Canadian livelihoods.

With a lack of federal leadership, Ford proposed his own strategy in handling the situation, “Fortress Am-Can", which he hopes will unify North American interests. “Together let’s usher in the new American and Canadian century,” he said. This plan to accelerate strategic resource development heavily emphasized Ontario’s mineral assets and their usage in the states' strategic economic and military sectors.

This is a far cry from his previous stance of turning off the power supply to the U.S. if tariffs are imposed.

Ford has offered Trump a carrot and a stick. "When our country's under attack economically...you just don't roll over," he said.

The carrot, unify as friends and get more of those oh-so-desirable minerals while on the road to further economic separation from China. “All I believe in is the Am-Can Fortress, let’s ship them more, let’s give them more of our silver, more of our energy, that’s what I believe in,” Ford explained.

The stick, impose tariffs and prepare for an economic war with your greatest ally. “We might have to do things that are unprecedented,” he said. At least Ford has both to offer, unlike Trudeau who constantly comes up empty handed.

Of course, only being premier of Ontario, other provincial leaders have taken their own approaches while Canadians endure a leadership deficit in Ottawa. Premier Smith being the prime example, having met with Trump this past weekend to discuss the situation in her own terms.

Next week, premiers are expected to meet with Trudeau in Ottawa to discuss expected tariffs, but for the time being only questions of what will come remain.

Will premiers begin to step on each other's toes to avoid tariffs for their provinces alone? Will Trudeau find the ability to act as unifying leader and tackle illegal immigration and drug trafficking as a means of preventing harsh tariffs? And which does Trump respond to, the carrot or the stick?

Please help Rebel News fight back in Campaign 2025!

Latest News

Justin Trudeau’s so-called resignation is a sham — he’s clinging to power, proroguing Parliament, and setting the stage for cronyism and foreign interference in the Liberal leadership race. Rebel News is fighting back by exposing Trudeau’s scheme, vetting the Liberal Party leadership race, and gearing up for the next election with fearless, independent journalism. A generous but anonymous donor has committed to match every dollar donated to this campaign up to $50,000, doubling the impact of your donation. Please chip in now and help Rebel News defend Canadian democracy!

Amount
$
DONATE

Sydney Fizzard

Video Journalist

After seeing the manipulation and harm caused by the pandemic narrative, Sydney Fizzard started on the path of reporting in mid 2020. With an interest in hearing from everyday Canadians, politicians, business owners, religious figures and community leaders, Syd aims to reveal underlying truths and examine societal movement. Notably, Syd spent 16 consecutive days at the Coutts, Alberta border blockade.

https://twitter.com/SydFizzard

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.