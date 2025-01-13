Premier Ford offers U.S. carrot and stick amid Trump tariff threats and lame prime minister

In roughly one week, Donald Trump will take back the presidency in the U.S., and this comes with the looming threat of a 25% tariff on all Canadian goods. This could have easily been avoided if Prime Minister Trudeau had cracked down on illegal immigration and drug trafficking across our southern border.

Not only has prolonged neglect of illegal immigration and drug trafficking caused great problems for Canadians in and of themselves, but now they pose an even greater burden via the new president's tactical threats.

With the prime minister planning his departure, provincial leaders have been left to fend for themselves against Trumps tariffs. "The political instability in Ottawa is no excuse," says Premier Ford, beckoning the federal government to take action to support Canadians.

Doug Ford takes aim at the Liberal government for its failure to take concrete steps to avoid looming U.S. tariffs.



"The political instability in Ottawa is no excuse," he says. pic.twitter.com/zB0LgGi82t — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 13, 2025

Ontario’s premier held a press conference today to outline his thoughts on the matter. "Working together, we can usher in a new American-Canadian century, a time of unprecedented growth, job creation, security, and prosperity," he said. Ford suggested Canada and the U.S. would do well to form a unified front while they plan a massive geopolitical shift by way of decoupling from China and its proxies.

Doug Ford outlines why the U.S. should look to Canada as a key ally as it attempts to 'decouple' from China.



"Working together, we can usher in a new American-Canadian century, a time of unprecedented growth, job creation, security, and prosperity." pic.twitter.com/HQ5fGSfemJ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 13, 2025

Bringing it back home however, our federal government seems to not have a plan for handling threats of tariffs. "We need to find out what the feds are doing,” Ford said, expressing utter dismay at the fact that Trudeau and his Liberal Party MPs are relying on cheap talk with little action in order to protect Canadian livelihoods.

Premier Ford says the Liberals need to show they're addressing border security and asks why new Public Safety Minister David McGuinty has been so quiet.



"We need to find out what the feds are doing," Ford add, as tariffs could be put on Canadian goods as soon as next week. pic.twitter.com/4ywRJMX9Ru — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 13, 2025

With a lack of federal leadership, Ford proposed his own strategy in handling the situation, “Fortress Am-Can", which he hopes will unify North American interests. “Together let’s usher in the new American and Canadian century,” he said. This plan to accelerate strategic resource development heavily emphasized Ontario’s mineral assets and their usage in the states' strategic economic and military sectors.

"Let's be unapologetic as we stand up for Canadian and American workers against the world," says Ontario Premier Doug Ford while calling for an end to talks of a "merger" between the two countries.



"Together, let's usher in the new American-Canadian century," the premier says. pic.twitter.com/ylBDzYRGGC — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 13, 2025

This is a far cry from his previous stance of turning off the power supply to the U.S. if tariffs are imposed.

Ford has offered Trump a carrot and a stick. "When our country's under attack economically...you just don't roll over," he said.

The carrot, unify as friends and get more of those oh-so-desirable minerals while on the road to further economic separation from China. “All I believe in is the Am-Can Fortress, let’s ship them more, let’s give them more of our silver, more of our energy, that’s what I believe in,” Ford explained.

The stick, impose tariffs and prepare for an economic war with your greatest ally. “We might have to do things that are unprecedented,” he said. At least Ford has both to offer, unlike Trudeau who constantly comes up empty handed.

Premier Ford says Canada needs to negotiate "through strength not weakness" with President-elect Trump.



Ford also explains why Ontario is taking a different approach from Premier Smith in Alberta, adding that he hopes to avoid economic conflict with the US. pic.twitter.com/LUfY6tcTEi — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 13, 2025

Of course, only being premier of Ontario, other provincial leaders have taken their own approaches while Canadians endure a leadership deficit in Ottawa. Premier Smith being the prime example, having met with Trump this past weekend to discuss the situation in her own terms.

Doug Ford reacts to Danielle Smith's conversation with President-elect Trump at Mar-a-Lago:



"I'm glad that Premier Smith went down there and had a couple-minute chat with him, that was important as well," he says. pic.twitter.com/bjVnG7qUCD — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 13, 2025

Next week, premiers are expected to meet with Trudeau in Ottawa to discuss expected tariffs, but for the time being only questions of what will come remain.

Will premiers begin to step on each other's toes to avoid tariffs for their provinces alone? Will Trudeau find the ability to act as unifying leader and tackle illegal immigration and drug trafficking as a means of preventing harsh tariffs? And which does Trump respond to, the carrot or the stick?