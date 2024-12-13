Premier Ford’s energy export threat vs. border control: which is best for Ontario?

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's threat to cut energy exports to the U.S. could escalate tensions with President-elect Trump over his proposed 25% tariff on Canadian goods amid demands to increase border security.

Ford’s threat was clear: Ontario will use every tool available — including halting power shipments — if the U.S. moves forward with these tariffs

"I don't think President-elect Trump wants that to happen": Premier Doug Ford says his threat to cut off energy is a "last resort."



"Let's hope that [it] never comes to that point," he adds. "The problem is not with Canada." pic.twitter.com/FXoF7W6hx7 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 12, 2024

Instead of addressing the porous border and tackling the rampant drug and human trafficking across it, Ford is wading into troubled waters by counter-threatening Trump. This approach directly contradicts the diplomatic efforts of Quebec Premier François Legault and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who are focused on shielding their provincial economies from Ottawa's disastrous policies.

Premier Legault says he spoke with President-elect Donald J. Trump in Paris and encouraged PM Trudeau to invest in border security rather than face tariffs.



"This is better than starting a trade war and cutting off energy supplies to the U.S.," he adds. pic.twitter.com/aFZlHz2BF4 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) December 12, 2024

Whether it's the war on energy, the push for "safer" drugs, or the surge in immigration and asylum seekers bypassing standard protocols — with border services losing track of at least 30,000 deportees, many of whom are now missing in Ontario — Ford's stance risks undermining the broader efforts of his provincial counterparts to stabilize the countries economy.

While Premier Smith is busy implementing a wide range of border security measures, from a new patrol unit armed with drug-sniffing dogs, cold weather drones and narcotics analyzers, she calls Ford's counter-threat a terrible idea.

Premier Smith says "under no circumstances" will Alberta agree to cut off oil and gas exports to the US after Doug Ford suggested halting Ontario's energy supply to the US in response to Trump's tariffs. pic.twitter.com/HO4K46V3Yo — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 12, 2024

Ford shifts blame to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s comments on women’s rights in the U.S., claiming they were “not helpful at all,” yet his reactive threats are no better.

Trudeau scolds Americans for electing Donald Trump rather than "its first woman president.



"I want you to know that I am and always will be a proud feminist," the PM adds. pic.twitter.com/Ehhb6j3C0C — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 11, 2024

Instead of concrete action to protect the interests of Ontarians and his province from further strain by mass immigration without adequate infrastructure to support it, it seems Ford is just trying to puff out his chest in front of Trump.

It’s textbook “Progressive Conservatism” (essentially Liberal-lite) when even the largely irrelevant Green Party leader Elizabeth May supports the move.

Green Party leader Elizabeth May applauds Doug Ford for suggesting Canada should cut off energy supplies to the U.S. in retaliation for looming tariffs.



May also slams Trump's business knowledge: "You'd think he'd be embarrassed." pic.twitter.com/Hojx9l68o1 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 13, 2024

With Premier Doug Ford's approval rating languishing at an abysmal 34%, one has to wonder whether his actions truly reflect the interests of the province he’s meant to serve, or if his ego has become as inflated as his political missteps, perhaps fuelled by a little too much cherry cheesecake.