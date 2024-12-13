Premier Ford’s energy export threat vs. border control: which is best for Ontario?

With the lowest approval rating among premiers, Doug Ford's risky threat to cut energy exports to the U.S. could escalate tensions with President-elect Trump, distracting from crucial efforts to secure Ontario’s economy and borders.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   December 13, 2024   |   News Analysis

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's threat to cut energy exports to the U.S. could escalate tensions with President-elect Trump over his proposed 25% tariff on Canadian goods amid demands to increase border security.

Ford’s threat was clear: Ontario will use every tool available — including halting power shipments — if the U.S. moves forward with these tariffs

Instead of addressing the porous border and tackling the rampant drug and human trafficking across it, Ford is wading into troubled waters by counter-threatening Trump. This approach directly contradicts the diplomatic efforts of Quebec Premier François Legault and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who are focused on shielding their provincial economies from Ottawa's disastrous policies.

Whether it's the war on energy, the push for "safer" drugs, or the surge in immigration and asylum seekers bypassing standard protocols — with border services losing track of at least 30,000 deportees, many of whom are now missing in Ontario — Ford's stance risks undermining the broader efforts of his provincial counterparts to stabilize the countries economy.

While Premier Smith is busy implementing a wide range of border security measures, from a new patrol unit armed with drug-sniffing dogs, cold weather drones and narcotics analyzers, she calls Ford's counter-threat a terrible idea.

Ford shifts blame to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s comments on women’s rights in the U.S., claiming they were “not helpful at all,” yet his reactive threats are no better.

Instead of concrete action to protect the interests of Ontarians and his province from further strain by mass immigration without adequate infrastructure to support it, it seems Ford is just trying to puff out his chest in front of Trump.

It’s textbook “Progressive Conservatism” (essentially Liberal-lite) when even the largely irrelevant Green Party leader Elizabeth May supports the move.

With Premier Doug Ford's approval rating languishing at an abysmal 34%, one has to wonder whether his actions truly reflect the interests of the province he’s meant to serve, or if his ego has become as inflated as his political missteps, perhaps fuelled by a little too much cherry cheesecake.

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2024-12-13 20:07:06 -0500 Flag
    Ford doesn’t understand. It’s not the tariff Trump wants but fixing the border mess. If he’d just sit back and strive to understand what Trump really wants, he’d see that human and drug trafficking is the REAL issue.