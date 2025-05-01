Premier Moe hasn't 'given up' on Sask. being part of Canada despite growing Western separation sentiment

Scott Moe acknowledged Saskatchewan residents' frustration after another Liberal victory but stressed that he still views the province as a productive part of Canada.

  |   May 01, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

On Wednesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discussed Premier Moe's reaction to being asked about growing support for Western separation following Mark Carney's victory.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Moe acknowledged growing frustration among some Saskatchewan residents who feel their province isn't respected by the federal government in Ottawa.

"What I see right now in Saskatchewan is more a feeling of alienation, and more a feeling of 'we just want to be treated fairly,'" he said.

The premier appeared to shut the door on Western separation discussions however, saying he still views Saskatchewan as an integral member of Canada.

"I have not in any way given up on Saskatchewan very much being a part, and a productive part, of the Confederation of Canada," Moe said.

Support for Western separation appears to be increasing following yet another Liberal Party victory in the federal election on Monday. 

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced the province will be lowering the petition threshold required for citizen-led initiatives yesterday, sparking increased discussions on separation.

Conservative Albertans have repeatedly criticized the federal Liberals for attempting to cripple the province's energy sector through 'net-zero' policy initiatives.

