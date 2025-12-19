Premier Moe says there's 'more that needs to happen' to address immigration crisis

On Thursday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Alexa Lavoie reacted to a report showing Canada's population is in decline and discussed Premier Moe's recent comments on reducing immigration.

Data released this week by Statistics Canada shows that the country's population declined by 76,068 in the third quarter of this year, which is reportedly the largest population drop on record, according to Global News.

The decline primarily comes from a reduction in the number of international students and temporary foreign workers entering Canada.

Despite the recent decline, Canada's population has still seen a massive increase in recent years, with Premier Moe pointing out in a recent interview with Sheila Gunn Reid that the federal government should be focused "almost exclusively" on economic immigration.

Saskatchewan @PremierScottMoe tells @SheilaGunnReid there's "more that needs to happen" to address Canada's immigration crisis.



The premier says the federal government's immigration policy should be focused "almost exclusively" on economic immigration that benefits Canada. pic.twitter.com/XszrbnIid2 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 17, 2025

"Any immigration policy needs to be based on economic immigration almost exclusively," he said. "There's going to be some refugee status, there's concerns I think around some of the asylum seekers that are coming in — and Quebec has great concern in this space, but I think we as Canadians need to as well," Moe continued.

"And there's your student visas, your federal work permits, and your provincial work permits. It needs to have an economic focus to it," he said.

Canada's total population currently stands at 41,575,585, according to data from Statistics Canada, with the number of non-permanent residents decreasing by 176,479 in the third quarter of this year.

The Carney Liberals have pledged to reduce the number of international students and temporary foreign workers entering Canada, with Conservatives calling for an indefinite end to the controversial Temporary Foreign Worker Program.