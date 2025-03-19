Premier Smith defends decision not to turn off oil & gas to U.S. amid trade tensions

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discussed Danielle Smith's response to calls for the province to cut off oil and gas to the United States amid increasing trade tensions.

The premier pointed out that if the U.S. were to cut off oil and gas to Canada in retaliation for Alberta cutting off oil and gas to America, Ontario and Quebec would be left in an extremely vulnerable and potentially dangerous situation.

"What I objected to was people telling me I should turn off oil and gas going to the United States," said Premier Smith.

"And the reason I object to that, is because if the United States turns off oil and gas coming to Canada, Ontario and Quebec can get zero oil and gas. The only way they get their gas is from America," she said.

Sheila commented that while Premier Smith appears to be looking out for other provinces and working so cooler heads will prevail, Doug Ford has repeatedly escalated tensions and suggested Alberta use its resources as a negotiating tool.

"Boy, wouldn't it be nice if Doug Ford stood up for Ontario like that," she said. "Instead, they're like 'yes Alberta, burn your own jobs down.'"

"It's like they're not listening to Trump when he says, 'everything you do we will reciprocate.' It's like they're not listening, she's the only person who listened," Sheila added.

President Trump currently has a 10% tariff imposed on Alberta's oil and gas along with a broader 25% tariff on many other Canadian goods.