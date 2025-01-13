Premier Smith pushes back after Liberals suggest Alberta energy exports to U.S. could be halted

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly suggested that Canada could restrict Alberta's energy exports to the U.S. as a countermeasure to looming tariffs.

  News Analysis

On Monday's livestream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed Danielle Smith's response to the Liberals' suggestion that Alberta's energy exports could be restricted in a potential trade war with the U.S.

As steep tariffs are likely to be implemented by the Trump administration shortly after the president-elect's inauguration, Canada's federal government has been scrambling to coordinate a response and potential retaliatory measures. 

In a recent conversation with CTV News, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said that "everything is on the table," when asked about Canada's response to the looming 25% tariffs and if energy exports could be halted.

"Premier Smith has a quick response to that...warning the feds to stay in their lanes. Danielle Smith loves a good lawsuit as much as our boss does, and she's pretty winning against the federal government," Sheila said.

Smith was firm in her response, explaining that Canada could face a 'national unity crisis' if the Liberals move forward with the energy restrictions.

"Oil and gas is owned by the provinces, principally Alberta. And we won't stand for that," Smith said. "And you should never, ever, threaten something you cannot do," added the premier.

Sheila criticized Joly for not taking into account the impact of halting oil exports from Alberta on the rest of the country. "She is running her mouth about stuff she doesn't understand, and her actions will devastate Ontario and Quebec," she said.

"By the way, where is Doug Ford on this? He should be saying, 'oh my goodness Melanie, my friend Melanie, shut your mouth because you're going to cause economic devastation for the people of Ontario," Sheila added.

President-elect Trump is set to take the oath of office in Washington, D.C. one week from today on January 20, 2025. Trump has been adamant that Canada will face steep tariffs due to concerns over its porous border, low military spending, and trade issues.

