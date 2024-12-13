Premier Smith talks tariffs, border patrols, drug policy and parental rights with Rebel News

“We don’t want to look back 20 years from now and wonder why we didn’t act.”

In an exclusive interview with Rebel News, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith tackled a wide range of topics, including the province's new Interdiction Patrol Team, federal drug policies, and her recently passed parental rights legislation.

Premier Smith defended the new patrols targeting illegal guns, drugs, and human trafficking along Alberta's southern border, dismissing criticism the new initiatives are merely in response to incoming American President Donald Trump's demand for Canada to increase its border security.

“We’ve known for some time these were problems,” Smith said, highlighting her government's ongoing efforts to combat human trafficking and opioid crises. She noted Alberta's proactive stance, saying, “We created a recovery-oriented system of care and specialized sheriff teams to shut down drug houses and apprehend fugitives.”

Smith condemned Trudeau's wacko federal drug policies, particularly “safe supply” experiments in British Columbia. She blamed these initiatives for exacerbating the opioid crisis. “The revolving door on bad guys going in and out of jail has been a huge frustration for our police chiefs,” she said, calling for tougher federal action.

On the topic of parental rights, Smith responded to disapproval by some of Alberta’s legislation regulating gender-related decisions for minors. She emphasized a cautious approach rooted in evidence, referencing a U.K. study on the long-term impacts of medical interventions for children.

“It is entirely reasonable to put restrictions on the decisions young children make,” she said. “The state should not interfere in the parent-child relationship on matters as foundational as this.”

Smith indicated a new willingness to use the notwithstanding clause to protect the contentious law from legal challenges, although she expressed confidence the law would survive a legal challenge as it is written.

When asked why Alberta has taken bold stances while other provinces avoid similar controversies, Smith cited global examples of more cautious approaches to such policies. “We don’t want to look back 20 years from now and wonder why we didn’t act."

On tariffs, Smith cautioned against Canada engaging in a trade war with the United States, warning of the consequences for Alberta and the broader Canadian economy.

“We can’t win that game,” Smith said, pointing to the disproportionate impact a trade war would have on Canada compared to the U.S. Instead, she argued for diplomacy and collaboration instead of antagonism.

“Tariffs only hurt consumers. A 25% tariff on oil would raise gas prices by a dollar a gallon, and that’s not something American consumers or Canadians can afford right now.”