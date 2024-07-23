Premiers call for bail system review after killing of B.C. woman in her home by repeat offender

The Canadian Press / Cole Burston

A letter has been sent by Canada’s premiers to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling for a review of the bail system after the death of a British Columbia woman at the hands of a man who was released from jail just days before.

Tori Dunn, 30, was killed in her home on June 16 by Adam Troy Mann, who was released from jail despite a lengthy criminal history.

Dunn’s killing follows a trend of what the premiers call "repeat and violent offenders being released into our communities without proper considerations."

The premiers called for a review of Bill C-48, which passed earlier this year. The premiers called for a review of Bill C-48, which passed earlier this year. It shifted the burden of proof to the accused, rather than the prosecution, in bail conditions for individuals facing serious violent charges with a weapon, and who have prior convictions for similar violent crimes within the last five years.

However, the letter says the reforms in the bill fail to stop violent offenders from posing a threat to the public, and that the government needs to review the bail data since its passing.

"Police services should not have to chase the same criminal three or four times because of an inadequate bail system," the letter reads. "This not only represents a drain on policing resources but is a hindrance to public safety."

"[The letter is] asking, in a very straightforward way, that they look at the implementation of these new bail laws," B.C. Premier David Eby said, reports the CBC.

"That they put in place to address gaps that are clearly taking place, and to see if there are ways to work with the judiciary to ensure that the laws are being implemented as intended."