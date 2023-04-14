President Biden tightens access to classified material after 21-year-old leaks sensitive information

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Following the arrest of a Massachusetts Air National Guard member for leaking classified U.S. military intelligence, President Joe Biden has called for tighter security measures to protect sensitive information.

President Joe Biden announced new measures to further restrict access to classified material after Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guard member, allegedly leaked hundreds of classified U.S. military intelligence photos on an online server. In response to the incident, Biden praised law enforcement's swift actions and directed the military and intelligence community to increase security and limit the distribution of sensitive information.

“I commend the rapid action taken by law enforcement to investigate and respond to the recent dissemination of classified U.S. government documents,” Biden said in a statement. “While we are still determining the validity of those documents, I have directed our military and intelligence community to take steps to further secure and limit distribution of sensitive information, and our national security team is closely coordinating with our partners and allies.”

Teixeira was charged with unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information and unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or material. As an IT specialist, he reportedly had access to military communications networks, granting him higher level security clearance, the Daily Wire reported.

“Since late last week the FBI has aggressively pursued investigative leads, and today’s arrest exemplifies our continued commitment to identifying, pursuing, and holding accountable those who betray our country’s trust and put our national security at risk,” the FBI stated.

The classified material was posted on a private Discord server called "Thug Shaker Central," where Teixeira, referred to as "OG," allegedly expressed anti-government sentiment but wasn't believed to be aiding any foreign power. Instead, some group members suggested he was trying to show off.

The leaked documents included information on Ukraine's battlefield conditions, foreign adversaries' weapon systems, the extent of U.S. intelligence infiltration into the Russian military, and Egypt's plans to sell weapons to Russia. The leak remained undetected by U.S. authorities until the classified documents appeared on Russian Telegram channels and 4chan, eventually reaching Twitter.