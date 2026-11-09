Pressure in Washington, a rubber stamp in Ottawa? Canada first to approve Moderna's mRNA flu shots

On Nov. 5, Health Canada authorized Moderna's mRNA flu vaccine, mFLUSIVA, and its mRNA flu-COVID combo shot, mCOFLU, for adults 50 and older. According to Moderna, Canada is the first country in the world to approve both.

Three days later, a former senior adviser to U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. went on national television and questioned how the flu shot was approved in the first place.

On CBS's Face the Nation, Calley Means alleged that Heidi Overton, now President Trump's nominee to lead the FDA, told then-commissioner Marty Makary in a meeting that she "couldn't help Marty if he didn't approve a drug that he thought scientifically should not be approved, an mRNA flu vaccine."

Means also said the FDA had sent Moderna's study back after it showed deaths in the study group, "severe side effects" and a "paltry absolute benefit." He alleged that lobbyists and investors "pounded calls" until that decision was reversed after Makary left.

Those are allegations, and they're contested. A U.S. health official told CBS that deaths during the trial are part of the public record and that safety signals were debated openly at an advisory committee meeting in June. The official also said the FDA has "no evidence of collusion or conspiracy." Overton's spokesman said two former FDA commissioners back her. FDA Webview reports that the FDA first refused to consider Moderna's application earlier this year, then reversed course and approved the shot in August.

That raises a Canadian question. CBC reported that Health Canada was still reviewing the flu shot when the FDA approved it. So did Health Canada examine Moderna's trial data on its own, or did it lean on a U.S. decision that's now under a political cloud?

The rollout is odd, too.

Moderna told The Canadian Press the shots won't reach pharmacies this season, and Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization still recommends the conventional, non-mRNA flu shot. Ottawa raced to be first in the world to approve a product its own advisers aren't recommending yet.

Before any Canadian over 50 rolls up a sleeve, Health Canada owes them the trial deaths, the serious adverse events and the absolute benefit, in plain numbers. After all, informed consent takes more than a press release.

Canadians remember being told mRNA was unequivocally "safe and effective" without seeing the fine print. This time, they deserve to read it first.

It wouldn't be the first time Ottawa put ease ahead of evidence.

In 2024, Health Canada's vaccine advisers backed giving COVID and flu shots on the same day to "reduce barriers" to vaccination, while admitting there was only "limited data" on how safe that is, as I reported exclusively at the time.

Now the government has gone a step further and approved both in one mRNA shot, with Canadians still waiting on the full data.