REBEL ROUNDUP | Pride Toronto low on funds, Carney 'keeping Canadians safe', Creeps in public parks
About this Episode
Hosted by: Tamara Ugolini and Tamara Lich
Today, we're looking at Pride Toronto announcing it is $700,000 short on funding ahead of this year's annual parade, with organizers warning that demonstrations could be scaled back further next year after similar funding struggles in 2025.
Plus, Prime Minister Mark Carney says claims he's keeping Canadians safe. Do you believe him?
And finally, Tamara Ugolini had a viral report this week detailing a creep in a public park who exposed himself to her and a Rebel videographer while the pair filmed a report in Cobourg, Ont., in an incident that is occurring far too often across Canada's public spaces.
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