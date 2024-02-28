E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The Privy Council employed 12 staff members to workshop Prime Minister Trudeau's speech for President Zelensky's visit. Additionally, a ranked list of 25 pre-selected diplomats was provided to senior officials for potential attendance during the Ukrainian Prime Minister's speech to the House of Commons.

Access to planning documents for Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the Canadian Parliament was made available through access filings facilitated by crowdfunded donations to www.RebelInvestigates.com.

During Zelensky's September 2023 speech, Yaroslav Hunka, a 98-year-old Ukrainian volunteer for the Nazi Waffen-SS, received a standing ovation from MPs after being invited. Hunka was honoured for "fighting against the Russians," despite the fact that the Russians were allies fighting alongside Canadians against Germany's Nazi forces.

Speaker Anthony Rota resigned from his position and took responsibility for the invite, becoming the scapegoat of the scandal. However, documents obtained by Rebel News revealed that the Prime Minister had also invited Hunka to a pro-Ukraine rally in Toronto.

Newly obtained internal Privy Council communications reveal that 12 Privy Council staff members were tasked with fact-checking Trudeau's speech, not including the PMO staff. Staff worked to confirm that Light Armoured Vehicles are made in Canada, mentioning "multiple layers" of approvals and feedback involved.

One bureaucrat wrote:

Not my place to make lyrical suggestions, but wouldn't the following from Flanders' Fields aptly describe the sacrifice Ukrainian soldiers are making for fellow Ukrainians- and for principles we all hold dear? And perhaps give a typically Canadian overlay to our expression of solidarity? Perhaps as a closing line, followed by Slava Ukraini? Take up our quarrel with the foe:

To you from failing hands we throw

The torch; be yours to hold it high

Despite this thorough process, it raises questions as to why no one took the time to research Yaroslav Hunka. The bureaucrats handling Zelensky's visit also compiled a list of VIP bureaucrats for the visit and ranked them.

These revelations suggest a need for bureaucrats to prioritize important research and prevent embarrassing situations for Canada.