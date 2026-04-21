Privy Council spent lavishly on yoga, limos, and consultants despite large in-house staff, watchdog says

The Privy Council Office spent thousands of dollars on yoga lessons, limousine services and a self-described “productivity ninja,” while also paying millions to outside consultants for work similar to that already handled by federal employees, according to records obtained through access-to-information requests.

Among the expenses highlighted by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation were $12,900 for a Hatha Slow Flow yoga instructor, $20,400 with Ottawa Executive Limousine, $136,290 at the Pan Pacific Toronto, $386,700 on furniture and $1,300 for services listed as a “productivity ninja.”

The federation also says the Privy Council Office spent $3,975 on licensed products including coins, swords, plaques and crests, as well as $4,665 on artwork.

The department, which supports the prime minister and cabinet, spent $17.4 million on professional services in 2025, according to the documents.

Of that total, $5.8 million went to communications, marketing, financial and strategy-related consulting and contracting services, despite the department employing about 320 staff in similar roles, the federation said.

It also spent $641,400 on audiovisual consulting while maintaining nearly $1 million annually in in-house multimedia staff.

Another $4.8 million was paid to EssenceMediacom for advertising services connected to Canada’s trade agreements.

“The PCO already has hundreds of communications and research bureaucrats and then it spends millions getting consultants and contractors to do their homework,” said Franco Terrazzano.

“The prime minister promised to cut this kind of wasteful spending and he needs to work harder to keep that promise.”

The criticism comes after Prime Minister Mark Carney pledged during the federal election campaign to significantly reduce reliance on external consultants.

The federation says spending by the PCO on professional and special services has climbed from $9.6 million in 2015-16 to $36 million in 2024-25. Across government, spending in that category is projected to rise to $26.6 billion in 2026-27.

The federal government has not yet publicly responded to the claims.