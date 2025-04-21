Privy Council report predicts dystopian future: AI job loss, illegal hunting, and class-based dating in 2040 Canada

A federal think tank embedded within the Privy Council Office has painted a bleak, almost dystopian picture of Canada’s near future—one that reads more like a Black Mirror script than a government publication.

The report, Future Lives: Social Mobility in Question, was quietly released over the weekend by Policy Horizons Canada. Dated January 2025, it predicts that by 2040, Canada could devolve into a socially immobile state where wealth determines not just quality of life, but access to love, education, housing, and even food.

“In 2040, people rarely mix with others of different socio-economic status. Algorithmic dating apps filter by class. Gated metaverses, like real life, offer few opportunities to meet people from different backgrounds,” the report states (pg. 6).

It warns of a nation divided by digital and physical gates, where AI replaces human labour and the best virtual assistants are too expensive for the average Canadian—exacerbating inequality rather than solving it. “The value of human labour has shrunk because of AI… The best AI assistants are expensive. This reinforces structural inequalities” (pg. 7).

Even post-secondary education, once a ladder to success, is depicted as an elite club. “Tuition and housing costs exclude all but the wealthy… Those who do [attend] see it less as a path to a successful career than a way to reinforce their membership in the ‘elite’” (pgs. 9–10).

As for the housing crisis, the document admits it may only worsen: “Owning a home is not a realistic goal for many. Most new homeowners get help from family members… Others enter alternative household mortgages with friends” (pg. 11).

One of the report’s more disturbing projections? A reversion to illegal subsistence living: “People may start to hunt, fish and forage on public lands and waterways without reference to regulations” (pg. 13). It even acknowledges that mounting frustration could lead to widespread civil disobedience: “People may reject the state’s legitimacy, leading to higher rates of tax evasion or other forms of civil disobedience” (pg. 15).

The document closes with a sobering admission: “People could lose the drive to better themselves and their communities. Others might embrace radical ideas about restructuring the state, society, and the economy” (pg. 16).

This is not a partisan opinion piece. This is an internal government foresight document, released under the Liberal administration—now led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, who recently announced plans to increase federal spending by $100 billion beyond even Trudeau-era levels.

It's not so much a prediction as it is a confession—a tacit admission that Canada’s ruling elite sees collapse not as a risk to prevent, but as an outcome to manage.

So what does this forecast say about the Canadian dream? According to the Privy Council, it may already be dead—and buried beneath layers of policy failures, elite insulation, and taxpayer-funded technocracy.