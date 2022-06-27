Pro-abortion protesters hold vigil outside U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

E-transfer (Canada):

Pro-Abortion protesters held a vigil outside the Supreme Court of the United States in Washington, D.C. on Sunday night.

The organizers of the vigil claimed that they were honoring the loss of women's reproductive freedom. During the night, chants were heard condemning the Supreme Court justices that voted for the overturning of Roe V. Wade. Calls for the abolition of the court were also heard during the vigil.

The protesters were present outside the Supreme Court throughout the weekend following the overturning of Roe V. Wade. Protests were also seen in the area before the decision due to the leaking of the document that looked at its removal. The removal of Roe V. Wade allows each individual state to decide the legality of performing abortions in their own territories.

Over the weekend, protests occurred throughout major cities across the United States, with some gatherings resulting in riots and other violent acts. Rioters in Phoenix, Arizona attempted to storm into the State Capitol, with videos showing them trying to bash windows and police deploying tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Tear gas was deployed in Phoenix, Arizona as pro-abortion and pro-choice protesters were allegedly attempting to breach the capitol building. pic.twitter.com/N1d1vHyFOw — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) June 25, 2022

Los Angeles, California also saw dangerous activities, with people protesting on the freeways and getting into physical altercations with the police. A man is also being charged with attempted murder for spraying fire in the direction of a police officer.

BREAKING: POLICE confront Protestors on FREEWAY, order they get off freeway immediately or face IMMEDIATE ARREST. pic.twitter.com/EvQLvwH4bC — Anthony Cabassa (@AnthonyCabassa_) June 25, 2022

New York City also saw violent activity during their protests, with footage supposedly showing fireworks being used as explosives.

Breaking: Panic at Washington Square Park in Manhattan after sounds of explosions, possibly caused by fireworks, go off in the area. pic.twitter.com/Sby3e4Y5SY — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) June 27, 2022

