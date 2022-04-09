'Pro-Bitcoin as a pro-liberty person': Zuby talks crypto with Rebel News at Bitcoin 2022 in Miami

We spoke about when Zuby first got into cryptocurrency and what he thinks the future holds for the technology.

During my time at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami, Florida I was able to chat with musician, commentator and fitness guru Zuby.

We spoke about when Zuby first got into cryptocurrency and what he thinks the future holds for the technology, particularly as it relates to the music industry.

We also talked about NFTs and how Zuby thinks that they are part of the future of crypto.

Check out my interview with Zuby and if you want to see more of the Bitcoin 2022 conference, be sure to check out BitcoinReports.ca

