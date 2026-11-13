Pro-Hamas activist arrested for stepping on Israeli flag tells Toronto police board Project Resolute is 'racialized policing'

A pro-Hamas activist who admits he was arrested for stepping on an Israeli flag took his grievances to the Toronto Police Service Board on Wednesday. He called the force's Project Resolute "racialized policing" and a "tremendous waste of resources."

David Frank Shultz was given deputation time at the board's Nov. 12 meeting to comment on the police strategic plan. He spent it listing four run-ins with officers.

He said he was detained for holding what police took to be a Hamas flag, which he insists was a Palestinian one. At a pro-Lebanon demonstration, he said, handcuffs left his wrists bleeding. A "Nakba memorial event" that drew 56 officers ended, he said, with his arrest.

He also said he was "arrested for stepping on a flag of Israel," and complained that an officer's notes called it a "Jew flag."

Anti-Israel activist David Frank Shultz tells the Toronto Police Service Board he was detained for holding a "Hamas flag" while holding a Palestinian flag, arrested for stepping on an Israeli flag that an officer's notes called a "Jew flag," and calls Project Resolute "racialized… pic.twitter.com/GPQzCDwiWh — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@efloresmonsanto) November 13, 2026

The chair cut in and told him to stick to the strategic plan, not police operations. Shultz then cited Movement Media Hub figures, which Rebel News has not verified, claiming fewer than one per cent of "hundreds of arrests" of Palestine supporters led to a conviction.

A video posted this week by lawyer and political satirist Caryma Sa'd, who names him as David Shultz, shows him in a violent scuffle in the middle of a Sankofa Square crosswalk, rolling on the pavement and clinging to a Palestinian flag while another man tries to wrestle it away.

In January 2025, commentator Dahlia Kurtz identified him as "David F. Shultz, 40, of Toronto, charged with Obstruct Peace Officer." She said a complaint had been filed against him with the Ontario College of Teachers. Her post included video of a figure in a black balaclava, a keffiyeh and a headband, carrying a Palestinian flag through a Toronto Metropolitan University building.

ARRESTED AND UNMASKED UPDATE!



Remember David F. Shultz, 40, of Toronto, charged with Obstruct Peace Officer?



A formal complaint had also been made against the masked terrorooster with the College of Teachers.



Well, you can say hi to him at his court date today at 2pm! 👋✌️ pic.twitter.com/U3CoSXWDOP — dahlia kurtz ✡︎ דליה קורץ (@DahliaKurtz) January 3, 2025

On Sept. 27, Shultz counter-protested a Canada First rally, shouting, "Monsters, you hate Canada. Canada is about diversity and multiculturalism." When independent journalist Mitch Hancock asked him, "Why do you support Hamas?" he did not answer on camera.

I ask Ontario teacher and Palestine activist David Shultz some questions as he counter-protests the Canada First rally on September 27, 2026.

Support my independent on-the-ground coverage: https://t.co/HHlKisd6en#Canada #Toronto #News pic.twitter.com/Cs69e7Ctp0 — MitchUnseen🇨🇦 (@mitch6669) September 30, 2026

Toronto police launched Project Resolute after the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks, in response to the protests and hate incidents that followed. Two synagogues in the Toronto area were hit by gunfire in March, and police have since charged three suspects.