Pro-Hamas demonstrators target the constituency office of Ya’ara Saks. Pop quiz: who do you have more contempt for?

About 20 pro-Hamas demonstrators (including children) staged a demonstration recently outside the constituency office of Ya’ara Saks, the Liberal MP for the Toronto riding of York Centre.

It was a somewhat odd event. After all, the demonstrators were calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza… but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau backstabbed Israel earlier this month at the United Nations when he called for (drum roll, please)… a ceasefire in Gaza. Oh well. Never mind.

Given the attendance, as pro-Hamas demonstrations go, this one was a bust.

Yet, how does one illicit sympathy for Saks?

After all, she is perhaps most famous – or would that be infamous? – for an astonishing quote she made last year when she actually inferred that the patriots who took part in the Ottawa Freedom Convoy were… Nazis?!

Evidently, honking a vehicle horn twice is an “acronym” (her descriptor) for “Heil Hitler.”

In February 2022, during the Freedom Convoy, Ya'ara Saks, the MP for York-Centre, stood in the House of Commons and tried to draw a link between the 'honk honk' slogan of the anti-mandate truckers' protests to neo-Nazism.https://t.co/F0iYoaRESQ — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) July 26, 2023

This is proof positive that Saks is the dumbest Liberal in caucus – and that’s saying something given that dummkopf supreme Seamus O’Regan is still in caucus…

After all, a sonic blast from a horn is most definitely NOT an acronym of any kind. For the benefit of Saks, the definition of an acronym is as follows: “An abbreviation formed from the initial letters of other words and pronounced as a word.’’

Thus, we must pose the query: is Saks borderline illiterate?

But the crux of the matter is this: since Thanksgiving Day, we have seen brutal rhetoric professed at pro-Hamas demonstrations – including calls for genocide. Oh, and lots of horn honking, too.

So where are Saks and her fellow Liberals when it comes to having protesters arrested and freezing bank accounts of supporters – all of which shamefully occurred last year in Ottawa? Crickets…

And how’s this for perverse irony: somehow, Saks is the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health. That’s right: someone who needs some serious couch time with a psychiatrist is the Minister of Health and Addictions? (To paraphrase that old adage: “Minister, heal thyself…”)

In the meantime, picking sides when it comes to pro-Hamas demonstrators and Ya’ara Saks brings to mind the tagline for the 2004 flick, Alien vs. Predator. Namely: “Whoever wins… We lose.”