Pro-Hamas protesters chant for genocide during Oct. 7 memorial in Toronto

Monday made for the grim one-year anniversary of the massacre that took place in Israel on October 7, 2023. That’s when more than 1,100 innocent people were killed by Hamas terrorists and an additional 250 were kidnapped (many of whom have since died in captivity).

At Queen’s Park in Toronto, a few hundred Jewish people and their allies assembled to mark that day with somber reflection.

Alas, in the department of “how low can you go?”, the supporters of the terrorist group Hamas also came to Queen’s Park. They soon vastly outnumbered the pro-Israel side. And incredibly, they were there to celebrate the massacre, not condemn it.

Indeed, as a sea of Palestinian flags waved and smoke bombs were ignited and chants for genocide erupted, one had to question whether the venue for this anti-Jew hate-fest was taking place in Toronto – or Tehran?

In many respects, their behaviour was par for the course given what we have witnessed the past 12 months on the streets of Toronto. Was it too much to ask the Islamo-Nazis to park their grotesque rhetoric on the one-year anniversary of Israel’s version of 9/11?

Well, yes, apparently it was too much to ask. Members of the new-age Hitler Youth Movement, wearing trouble on their shirts, have absolutely no shame when it comes to advocating for death and destruction and antisemitism. Again, this is happening in Canada, not the Middle East.

And thanks to gutless politicians turning a blind and thanks to law enforcement tolerating the breaking of laws (while arresting peaceful counterdemonstrators and members of the independent media in the process), the mob only gets further emboldened. And really, why wouldn’t it? Shameful.

In the months ahead, expect things to get worse, not better. The Justin Trudeau Liberals are hellbent on issuing some 5,000 visas to Gazans. Think about that: about 80% of Gazans support Hamas. Not even other Arab nations want these people. But Trudeau wants to import such people here? Is this not throwing gasoline on the fire?

Unbelievable. And sickening.