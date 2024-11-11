Pro-Hamas vigil honouring leader behind Oct.7 massacre in Israel to be held in Mississauga

A vigil for the former Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, is set to be held at Mississauga’s Celebration Square on November 26. The vigil is also expected to honour other leaders of the Hamas terror group in Gaza who have been killed in the hostilities.

Sinwar, who was killed by Israeli military forces in Gaza on October 26, was one of the most influential figures responsible for the terrorist attacks on southern Israel last year that resulted in the deaths of approximately 1200 people.

The terrorist attacks orchestrated by Sinwar also resulted in over 240 Israelis and foreign nationals being taken hostage, with 97 still remaining unaccounted for.

Despite Sinwar's past, the event is scheduled to move ahead as planned in Mississauga beginning at 6pm on November 26. Hamas is designated as a terrorist entity in Canada, sparking questions about whether the event should be permitted.

A poster promoting the event reads: “Commemorating 40 days after the Martyrdom of the leaders of the Resistance fighting for Palestinian freedom."

Although critics have slammed the event for honouring an evil terrorist, the mayor of Mississauga, Carolyn Parrish, announced that the vigil was free to move forward assuming laws and by-laws are followed.

"Under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, groups have the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly," read the mayor's statement in part.

The group behind the event also co-opted Canada's poppy on their advertisement in an apparent attempt to gain sympathy, writing "Lest We Forget."

As reported by the Toronto Sun, the Royal Canadian Legion sent out a cease-and-desist letter to the group using their trademark to promote the terrorist vigil.

Replying to criticism of the planned event on X, Mayor Parrish wrote, "The City has nothing to do with this vigil. The organizers are unknown to us. They have obviously made it look like a City-organized event. It’s not. It will be on public property in a City public square which is a meeting place used for hundreds of peaceful events."

Despite the mayor's explanation, many people on X expressed their opposition to the terrorist-sympathizing event taking place in Mississauga.