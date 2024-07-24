Pro-Israel car and motorcycle rally calls for return of hostages from Hamas

Last Sunday made for quite the contrast when it came to a couple of rallies occurring in southern Ontario.

In Niagara Falls, members of the next generation Hitler Youth Movement assembled on both sides of the Canada/U.S. border.

Par for the course, the usual not-so-subtle cries for genocide rang out in the Honeymoon Capital of the World: “From the river to the sea”; “intifada”; “go back to Europe.” Palestinian flags were waved by numerous demonstrators wearing disguises (now, why would that be?)

It was a gross display of hatred, something that has been du rigueur in so many Canadian cities since the horrific terrorist attack Israel endured on Oct. 7, 2023.

At the same time about two hours away, in Thornhill, dozens of cars and motorcycles assembled brandishing the flags of Israel and Canada.

It was part of a peaceful convoy to north Toronto to show solidarity for the Jewish state. And what a difference: there were no calls for genocide; nobody was wearing a disguise; nobody was committing acts of vandalism and violence.

And really, isn’t that what the war between Israel and Hamas boils down to – civilization versus savagery?

For what it’s worth, we support Team Civilization…