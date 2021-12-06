Prof. David Haskell doesn't want schools to say they ‘didn't know’ about vaccine mandate harms

On the latest episode of The Gunn Show, Professor David Haskell joined Sheila to talk about vaccine mandates in Canada's post-secondary institutions.

Here's a bit of what Prof. Haskell had to say about signing on to the Open Letter Regarding University Vaccination and Testing Mandates sent to the presidents of Waterloo and Wilfried Laurier:

“This was way back in September when we wrote the letter. It was myself, and some colleagues from Laurier, also a colleague from Waterloo, and the idea was that we just wanted to show that from a legal perspective, from an ethical perspective, and a scientific perspective, there were really good reasons to be against this vaccine mandate. “And we wanted to really remove the opportunity for our university to say ‘we didn't know’ — their ability to deny.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Gunn Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.